The Aldi Vending Machines We Wish Were In The US

Being a good and diligent recycler sometimes feels like something you should be rewarded for, right? Well, Aldi has already made that dream come true — just sadly not in the United States. In Aldi stores in Ireland, the discount chain has reverse vending machines that actually give people store credit in exchange for returning their empty plastic bottles and cans. Say what you what about the reasons people avoid shopping in Aldi, the retailer is ahead of the game with this one. It works exactly like a vending machine in reverse; you feed your recyclables into the machine and get rewarded with a refund voucher you can use at the till — neat! It keeps you eco-friendly and rewards for you for it, one of the many Aldi quirks you just have to appreciate. Meanwhile, shoppers in the U.S. are left to only imagine about how nice it would be to drop off a few soda bottles to Aldi and get rewarded for it.

The program began back in 2022 and has since expanded as part of the store's bid to be more sustainable and reduce single-use plastic. Although, it should be noted that this isn't "free money," as the cost of the bottled drink already includes a small deposit which customers get returned when they bring the bottle back. With the deposit being either €0.15 or €0.25 per bottle, this means shoppers aren't earning extra money, but that they have extra incentive to return their bottles. In Austria, too, customers can return plastic bottles at retailers such as Hofer (Aldi's Austrian name) as part of a government scheme using the same deposit-return model and earn €0.25 per bottle — a solid incentive compared to the alternative of just tossing it away.