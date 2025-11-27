Ovens Heat More Slowly In Cold Weather: Should You Bake Food Longer?

The days are shorter, the nights are longer, and there's nothing as comforting as a hot, soul-warming winter casserole. You might find, however, that it seems like your favorite cold-weather dishes take a bit longer to heat up in the winter — and it turns out, you're not imagining things. It can take your oven longer to fully heat up when your kitchen is on the colder side, so you might not be able to get your go-to winter casseroles, pasta bakes, and holiday treats on the table quite as quickly as you can when you're using your oven in the summer months. That being said, it's not likely that you'll need to bake them for a longer period of time once your oven is preheated and ready to go.

Thankfully, there are a few things you can do to mitigate the difference between cold- and warm-weather baking. The first is obvious: give your oven all the time it needs to fully preheat before you start baking. To help the process along, you can turn the heat up by a few degrees in your kitchen, or you can turn on a space heater. Another smart move, no matter what climate you live in: invest in an oven thermometer to help you check your temps every time. Oven display temperatures aren't always correct, and keeping an eye on the actual temperature inside it can provide the insight you need to get the crispy cookies, crunchy pie crusts, and perfectly-done casseroles you want.