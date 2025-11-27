The Savory Costco Meat That'll Take Your Taco Night To The Next Level
There's nothing quite like hearing someone say "taco night on Tuesday" to perk up our ears and energize us enough to get through hump day. If this sounds like you, then you'll definitely enjoy this savory Costco meat that'll take your taco night to the next level. The Hatch chile pork shoulder costs $2.99 per pound, and it seems like such a great bargain, proving that Costco is the best grocery chain for buying meat. But the best part isn't the price tag, it's how a bag already comes marinated, cutting the time needed for prepping by hours. While slow cooking is recommended, and it will take patience, at least you don't have to wait for the meat to soak up the marinade.
The Hatch chile marinade works beautifully on tacos, as it's already flavor-packed enough to get that satisfying bite each time. The Hatch chile seasoning contains a combination of rich spices and flavoring to really make it savory and flavorful right through the center. This includes star ingredients like onion, garlic, bell pepper, tomato powder, and, of course, Hatch chile, which help boost your tacos to another plane — without you exerting much effort.
Preparing restaurant-quality meat with Costco's Hatch chile pork shoulder
Slow and steady wins the race, and the same can be said in this scenario. Toss the meat in a slow cooker set to low heat to give it a nice, tender finish. There's science behind cooking meat low and slow, and it all leads to protein denaturation and the Maillard reaction. Through the slow cooking process, the collagen breaks down into gelatin, which is why the meat results in a more succulent mouthful. Cooking at low temperatures — specifically somewhere below 170 degrees Fahrenheit — is key to this melt-in-your-mouth texture. But to really get restaurant-style quality meat for your tacos, you need help from the Maillard reaction, too.
The Maillard reaction is the reason why meat changes color as it's cooked, giving it a nice, caramelized finish. Although this chemical reaction is usually developed in higher temperatures, you can still work your way around it by searing the meat. This is why you'd see a lot of recipes asking you to sear the meat before or after the slow cooking process. This gives the star of your taco night a more robust flavor. But make sure to towel off excess moisture, as this creates the perfect condition for the meat to achieve the Maillard reaction, allowing it to develop an exquisite charred exterior that will elevate the flavors and textures.