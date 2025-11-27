The Savory Costco Meat That'll Take Your Taco Night To The Next Level

There's nothing quite like hearing someone say "taco night on Tuesday" to perk up our ears and energize us enough to get through hump day. If this sounds like you, then you'll definitely enjoy this savory Costco meat that'll take your taco night to the next level. The Hatch chile pork shoulder costs $2.99 per pound, and it seems like such a great bargain, proving that Costco is the best grocery chain for buying meat. But the best part isn't the price tag, it's how a bag already comes marinated, cutting the time needed for prepping by hours. While slow cooking is recommended, and it will take patience, at least you don't have to wait for the meat to soak up the marinade.

The Hatch chile marinade works beautifully on tacos, as it's already flavor-packed enough to get that satisfying bite each time. The Hatch chile seasoning contains a combination of rich spices and flavoring to really make it savory and flavorful right through the center. This includes star ingredients like onion, garlic, bell pepper, tomato powder, and, of course, Hatch chile, which help boost your tacos to another plane — without you exerting much effort.