The Fast Food Restaurant Chain Reddit Has Absolutely Had Enough Of

If you've never used Reddit, you might consider yourself lucky or maybe missing out on entertainment. The popular community-driven social media platform is known for having users with opinions — strong opinions at that. And when it comes to food, Reddit regulars have no fear in putting it all out there. If it's a restaurant chain and Redditors think the food is awful, they are more than willing to put it on blast.

Sadly, for one particular widespread chain in the United States, that's exactly what has happened. Subway, meet Reddit. Obviously, restaurant chain experiences can vary greatly based on location and chains try hard to maintain consistency across locations. But according to Redditors, Subway is pretty much bad across the board, no matter where you visit.

The problem with Subway isn't just the quality of its sandwiches, but also the price. If you're going to charge $6 for a very basic 6-inch turkey or ham sub, then it better be on point. But Subway's continued price increases for mediocre food seems to be the culprit and why many Redditors have sworn off the sandwich chain for good.