The Fast Food Restaurant Chain Reddit Has Absolutely Had Enough Of
If you've never used Reddit, you might consider yourself lucky or maybe missing out on entertainment. The popular community-driven social media platform is known for having users with opinions — strong opinions at that. And when it comes to food, Reddit regulars have no fear in putting it all out there. If it's a restaurant chain and Redditors think the food is awful, they are more than willing to put it on blast.
Sadly, for one particular widespread chain in the United States, that's exactly what has happened. Subway, meet Reddit. Obviously, restaurant chain experiences can vary greatly based on location and chains try hard to maintain consistency across locations. But according to Redditors, Subway is pretty much bad across the board, no matter where you visit.
The problem with Subway isn't just the quality of its sandwiches, but also the price. If you're going to charge $6 for a very basic 6-inch turkey or ham sub, then it better be on point. But Subway's continued price increases for mediocre food seems to be the culprit and why many Redditors have sworn off the sandwich chain for good.
Subway, home of the sweaty meats
With an average SuperOrder rating of 3.7 stars from more than 51,000 reviews, Subway isn't rated terrible overall. But, according to Reddit, there's enough inconsistency in quality, combined with increasing prices, that makes the sandwich chain one to mostly avoid. On a post on the r/fastfood subreddit, one Redditor said, "It's expensive as hell now, and their sandwiches are basically trash." Another user replied, "Subway: Home of The Sweaty Meats." On another Reddit thread, one user wrote, "Personally, I've found Subway's so poorly run that I will most likely never eat at one again. Issues at multiple locations over and over, I just don't trust them." Some reviewers tempered the hate with a more moderate approach, stating that it's really just dependent on the location — some are good, some aren't.
That said, Subway does have some good menu items. When we ranked Subway sandwiches from worst to best, we thought the best Subway sandwich was The Boss meatball sub, followed by the honey mustard BBQ chicken, and The Beast meat lover's sub. So, you might need to take some Reddit reviews with a grain of salt. However, where there is smoke, there's usually fire. If you're considering going to your local Subway, you should probably read up on its reviews to see if it's really worth the cost.