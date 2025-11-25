The Mouthwateringly Meaty Addition For A Next-Level Grilled Cheese

There are plenty of ways to add some pizzazz to a classic grilled cheese by getting creative with your fillings, like blending a variety of cheeses and or adding bacon or brisket. But if you really want to take your grilled cheese to the next level, go with the meat option and combine this classic comfort food with another childhood favorite, a classic sloppy Joe.

We aren't talking about a New Jersey-style sloppy Joe that somewhat resembles a Reuben sandwich. We're talking about the messy (hence the moniker "sloppy") ground beef (make sure you use beef with enough fat so it's nice and juicy). The kind that gets all over your hands if you aren't careful. When you pair that saucy meat filling with an ooey gooey grilled cheese with an Instagram-worthy cheese pull, you've got the ultimate comfort food on your hands.

To make this mouthwatering sandwich you didn't know you needed in your life, cook up a classic sloppy Joe filling and place it alongside the cheese of your choice in between two slices of buttered bread (or use mayo for a flavorful upgrade). Then grill away, making sure the cheese melts enough to mix with the sloppy filling. The result will be a gooey, cheesy delight that will have you asking, "Is it a cheesy sloppy Joe or a meaty grilled cheese?" It's probably fair to say that it's a little bit of both. But whatever you call it, it's sure to make your inner child smile and your adult mouth water.