What Makes A New Jersey-Style Sloppy Joe Different From All The Rest?

Mess-free sloppy Joes? Not an oxymoron, just a New Jersey thing! Forget the saucy, ground beef-filled sandwich of cafeteria fame; the New Jersey variant is a totally unique, layered deli treat. Originating in the 1930s, this "sloppy Joe" is more like a cousin to a Reuben sandwich. It's constructed with layers of thinly sliced deli meats (usually turkey, roast beef, or ham), Swiss cheese, coleslaw, and Russian dressing, all stacked between three sturdy slices of rye bread— don't forget to trim off the crust! You won't need extra napkins for this New Jersey delicacy, but you'll definitely want to savor every bite.

Legend has it the New Jersey sloppy Joe came to life when a well-traveled customer at a New Jersey tavern requested a sandwich like the one he'd had at a bar named Sloppy Joe's in Havana. The bartender recreated it, and a regional star was born. Today, this style — known for its balance of tangy dressing, crunchy coleslaw, and melt-in-your-mouth deli meat — is iconic in New Jersey delis. And, while you won't find the classic messy ground beef here, you may find yourself surprised by the New Jersey version's complexity and flavor.