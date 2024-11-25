What Makes A New Jersey-Style Sloppy Joe Different From All The Rest?
Mess-free sloppy Joes? Not an oxymoron, just a New Jersey thing! Forget the saucy, ground beef-filled sandwich of cafeteria fame; the New Jersey variant is a totally unique, layered deli treat. Originating in the 1930s, this "sloppy Joe" is more like a cousin to a Reuben sandwich. It's constructed with layers of thinly sliced deli meats (usually turkey, roast beef, or ham), Swiss cheese, coleslaw, and Russian dressing, all stacked between three sturdy slices of rye bread— don't forget to trim off the crust! You won't need extra napkins for this New Jersey delicacy, but you'll definitely want to savor every bite.
Legend has it the New Jersey sloppy Joe came to life when a well-traveled customer at a New Jersey tavern requested a sandwich like the one he'd had at a bar named Sloppy Joe's in Havana. The bartender recreated it, and a regional star was born. Today, this style — known for its balance of tangy dressing, crunchy coleslaw, and melt-in-your-mouth deli meat — is iconic in New Jersey delis. And, while you won't find the classic messy ground beef here, you may find yourself surprised by the New Jersey version's complexity and flavor.
Endless sloppy Joe variations
When it comes to sloppy Joes, classic isn't the only way to go. From coast to coast, creative takes on sloppy Joes offer endless variety. Your classic lunch-line sloppy Joe sandwich is simply a hefty glob of seasoned ground beef simmered in a sweet, tomato-based, Worcestershire-dabbed sauce on a pillowy-soft potato bun. The best additions to a sloppy Joe create dynamic texture since a pile of ground beef and a soft bun is a pretty mushy bite. Pickles, for example, add just the right crunch and tang to balance savory meats and sauce, be it the original or a Jersey-style version.
For those sticking with the traditional, flavor twists abound. You might see smoky barbecue sauce added to the beef, Tex-Mex sloppy Joes spiced up with jalapeños, or even a vegan version with lentils or jackfruit as a hearty base. And, if you're intrigued by New Jersey's less messy version, variations on this theme can be fun to try; experimenting with different deli meats or swapping Russian dressing for tangy mustard is a sure way to keep things fresh. While rye bread is a non-negotiable, you could always toast the bread for a crunchy bite and add some melty cheese. Whether you're a fan of the saucy classic or the neatly stacked New Jersey delicacy, there's a sloppy Joe for everyone.