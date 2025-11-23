The Midwestern Mexican Chain That Should Be Available All Over The US

An average American wouldn't be able to resist a good time indulging in Mexican food. The cuisine once garnered 1.22 million monthly Google searches in the U.S., beating popular favorites like Italian, and it even increased sharply to over 7 million not soon after. To say that locals are fans of the dish — or curious, to say the least — might even do it a disservice. But in a sea of gems, it's apparent that one has not discovered all there is to try, and this specific Midwestern Mexican chain continues to fly under the radar because it's not available all over the U.S. — but it should be. Condado Tacos has been building a solid foundation since 2014, focusing on, you guessed it, tacos. The real kicker is how patrons can customize their own meals, adding an interactive touch that's even more fun than doing it in your own kitchen. And it helps that all ingredients are already prepared, and you have someone to put them all together.

Even though Mexican food makes up 10% of all U.S. restaurants, we're still waiting for Condado Tacos to pepper its way through other corners of the country. While it only has 50 locations across America, an expansion that would double that number is expected in 2026. So who knows, by the time you're reading this, it might have actually taken over the country, and you can sample its best hits no matter where you are.