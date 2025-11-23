The Midwestern Mexican Chain That Should Be Available All Over The US
An average American wouldn't be able to resist a good time indulging in Mexican food. The cuisine once garnered 1.22 million monthly Google searches in the U.S., beating popular favorites like Italian, and it even increased sharply to over 7 million not soon after. To say that locals are fans of the dish — or curious, to say the least — might even do it a disservice. But in a sea of gems, it's apparent that one has not discovered all there is to try, and this specific Midwestern Mexican chain continues to fly under the radar because it's not available all over the U.S. — but it should be. Condado Tacos has been building a solid foundation since 2014, focusing on, you guessed it, tacos. The real kicker is how patrons can customize their own meals, adding an interactive touch that's even more fun than doing it in your own kitchen. And it helps that all ingredients are already prepared, and you have someone to put them all together.
Even though Mexican food makes up 10% of all U.S. restaurants, we're still waiting for Condado Tacos to pepper its way through other corners of the country. While it only has 50 locations across America, an expansion that would double that number is expected in 2026. So who knows, by the time you're reading this, it might have actually taken over the country, and you can sample its best hits no matter where you are.
Condado Tacos' must-tries
Condado Tacos' exciting choices of high-protein bowls, with up to 61 grams of protein, are all jam-packed with ingredients. You can even take full rein on satisfying your craving by choosing a protein, toppings, and sauces in one hearty bowl — or a burrito, nachos, or tacos. The chips and dips menu provides perfect pairings to whatever meal you fancy, like the traditional guac, so if layers of flavors are what you're looking for, you'll find that here.
But of course, you want to visit for the tacos. One of the must-tries is the chicken bacon ranch that is as indulgent as it sounds, bursting with roasted chicken, bacon, and avocado ranch sauce. It's also layered with smoked cheddar queso to add a complex (not to mention gooey) touch to each bite, all wrapped in a soft shell. Those with a spicy palate and an appetite for fusion cuisines will love the Rango Tango, which is loaded with crispy Thai chili tofu and Thai chili red cabbage. If that doesn't sound spicy enough, jalapeños and habanero-mango sauce also make an appearance. Nestled in a blend of soft and hard corn shells, the mix of textures and flavors is a treat. But if you knew how to spot a traditional Mexican restaurant, this Midwestern chain might not tick off all the boxes — hard shell tacos are a no-go at traditional Mexican restaurants, after all. If we were solely talking about the flavors, however, it might receive 10s across the board.