The 75-Cent Dollar Tree Pantry Staple We'll Be Grabbing For The Holidays
With the winter season comes all kinds of gatherings and holiday parties to host. Therefore, menu considerations are important. During this time of year, when the days are darker and it's cold outside, people want to eat dishes that are as filling as they are comforting. And no spread is complete without the inclusion of cornbread. Thankfully, Dollar Tree carries the iconic Jiffy corn muffin mix for just 75 cents.
Whether you prefer it on the sweet side, savory with a little heat, or with heaps of butter on top — cornbread is a classic amongst Southern chefs and home cooks alike. This corn-based side often makes an appearance across households around the holidays, but the type that ends up served at your table will vary based on your region of the United States. Its popularity makes sense, as Jiffy cornbread just so happens to make a phenomenal companion to many meat dishes, alongside servings of green beans, mashed potatoes, and other side dishes.
A standard Jiffy package will yield six muffins, but if you plan to bring them to a party, you can prepare them in an 8-by-8-inch baking pan from Dollar Tree. But for at-home celebrations, a cast-iron skillet makes cornbread taste the best. This step adds a layer of crispiness to your final product. Jiffy corn muffin mix is delicious in a variety of recipes, so it's worth considering if you're tempted to leave it behind in the store.
Ways to prepare Jiffy corn muffin mix
You don't have to be an expert to make Jiffy corn muffin mix taste amazing. All you have to do is stir in one egg and ⅓ cup of milk, and bake it at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for 15 to 20 minutes. With this simplicity, you can transform boxed cornbread into something extra moist and sweet by incorporating sweetened condensed milk. But if that's not enough, you might as well try the many other game-changing hacks for boxed cornbread to really up the ante of your next bake.
When thinking about hearty meals that are a bit more advanced than a beef and potatoes dish, try highlighting your Jiffy mix in a tamale pie. This dish is not so different from a pot pie, but in this case, the cornbread mixture coats the top and bakes up in a slow cooker. Alternatively, you can try turning your Jiffy mix into a pizza crust for a unique take on a comfort food classic.
If you're after something on the sweeter side, try turning your Jiffy cornbread mix into corn pancakes or waffles instead. Simply top it with maple syrup and butter, like you would a normal pancake. You may even make a blueberry compote to complement the savory flavors inherent in this dish. You can even make this mix into cornbread cookies, iced with a honey buttercream to tie the decadent and savory flavors together.