The 75-Cent Dollar Tree Pantry Staple We'll Be Grabbing For The Holidays

With the winter season comes all kinds of gatherings and holiday parties to host. Therefore, menu considerations are important. During this time of year, when the days are darker and it's cold outside, people want to eat dishes that are as filling as they are comforting. And no spread is complete without the inclusion of cornbread. Thankfully, Dollar Tree carries the iconic Jiffy corn muffin mix for just 75 cents.

Whether you prefer it on the sweet side, savory with a little heat, or with heaps of butter on top — cornbread is a classic amongst Southern chefs and home cooks alike. This corn-based side often makes an appearance across households around the holidays, but the type that ends up served at your table will vary based on your region of the United States. Its popularity makes sense, as Jiffy cornbread just so happens to make a phenomenal companion to many meat dishes, alongside servings of green beans, mashed potatoes, and other side dishes.

A standard Jiffy package will yield six muffins, but if you plan to bring them to a party, you can prepare them in an 8-by-8-inch baking pan from Dollar Tree. But for at-home celebrations, a cast-iron skillet makes cornbread taste the best. This step adds a layer of crispiness to your final product. Jiffy corn muffin mix is delicious in a variety of recipes, so it's worth considering if you're tempted to leave it behind in the store.