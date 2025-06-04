Transform Boxed Cornbread Into Something Extra Moist And Sweet With One Simple Addition

Most people follow cooking instructions to a T, never daring to throw their own flair into a recipe. Well, what if those back-of-the-box instructions were holding you back from a world full of flavor? Take boxed cornbread, for example. When you follow the recipe, sometimes the loaf turns out too grainy and crumbly. But by throwing in something that isn't listed on the box, standard cornbread can be transformed into a moist and sweet dessert — all you need is condensed milk.

If you're not familiar with the ingredient, condensed milk is a sweet, thick milk concentrate. It's made by simmering sugar and milk on a low heat, and shouldn't be confused with evaporated milk, which has a much lower sugar content. It's common in many Asian recipes, but is also found in Latin American and European dishes. Condensed milk is often used in beverages like iced coffee and tea, or in puddings and baked goods, where it lends a creamy, candy-like flavor. It can also add a little sugar to your morning as a delicious spread for toast.

Adding sweetened condensed milk to your cornbread is easy, quick, and something any level of baker can do. To upgrade your store-bought mix, the idea is pretty straightforward: When making the boxed baked good, the instructions virtually stay the same. However, when you get to the part where it says to add milk, toss the gallon back in the fridge and grab condensed milk instead.