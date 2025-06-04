Transform Boxed Cornbread Into Something Extra Moist And Sweet With One Simple Addition
Most people follow cooking instructions to a T, never daring to throw their own flair into a recipe. Well, what if those back-of-the-box instructions were holding you back from a world full of flavor? Take boxed cornbread, for example. When you follow the recipe, sometimes the loaf turns out too grainy and crumbly. But by throwing in something that isn't listed on the box, standard cornbread can be transformed into a moist and sweet dessert — all you need is condensed milk.
If you're not familiar with the ingredient, condensed milk is a sweet, thick milk concentrate. It's made by simmering sugar and milk on a low heat, and shouldn't be confused with evaporated milk, which has a much lower sugar content. It's common in many Asian recipes, but is also found in Latin American and European dishes. Condensed milk is often used in beverages like iced coffee and tea, or in puddings and baked goods, where it lends a creamy, candy-like flavor. It can also add a little sugar to your morning as a delicious spread for toast.
Adding sweetened condensed milk to your cornbread is easy, quick, and something any level of baker can do. To upgrade your store-bought mix, the idea is pretty straightforward: When making the boxed baked good, the instructions virtually stay the same. However, when you get to the part where it says to add milk, toss the gallon back in the fridge and grab condensed milk instead.
Tips for adding condensed milk to your cornbread mix
When incorporating condensed milk into boxed cornbread, don't just add the entire can. Instead, you'll only need around half of a standard 14-ounce can (which actually contains just 10 fluid ounces due to condensed milk's density). This is roughly equal to the ⅔ cup of milk typically called for in boxed cornbread recipes. If you're concerned that the condensed milk will turn your cornbread mix slimy, don't fret. The mixture can easily be thinned out with water or regular milk, so that the final dish isn't ruined. Just be careful not to overdo it on either of these steps, or your cornbread mix might turn into cornbread soup. You can also combine the wet ingredients, like the eggs and condensed milk, in a separate bowl before adding them to the cornbread mix.
This trick will work for any boxed cornbread recipe, turning it into a sweet and moist loaf fit for a bakery. The resulting treat is similar to pan de elote, or sweet Mexican cornbread, which traditionally calls for condensed milk instead of sugar for an extra tender crumb (though it also usually contains whole corn kernels). This idea doesn't just apply to the Southern treat, either. Condensed milk can be added to other baked goods, like brownies, to make them fudgier. Don't like cornbread that's too sugary and want something more savory. Adding sour cream to the mix is another game-changing hack for boxed cornbread.