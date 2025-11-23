Deep-Frying Edible Flowers Sounds Wild — But Does It Pay Off?

Many of us may appreciate receiving a bouquet of flowers, but it's probably not often that they end up on our dinner plates — let alone inside a deep-fried shell. While edible flowers are often used as garnishes, fried varieties are much less common in American cuisine. In reality, though, the practice is more common than you may think. So is frying flowers really worth it? The short answer is it depends on what you're looking for.

To learn more about frying flowers, we spoke with Stephanie Bonin — chef and owner of Patio Tropical — for an exclusive interview at the New York City Wine and Food Festival. Bonin revealed that fried flowers are a main component of a traditional Mexican dish: Buñuelos de Flores de Calabaza. The dish involves filling squash blossoms with a mild cheese (the type of cheese varies by recipe, with some opting for Parmesan, goat cheese, or ricotta) and then deep-frying them.

When preparing squash blossoms, Bonin recommends using a piping bag to fill the flowers with a "cheese mixture with some herbs," then dipping them in a batter before frying. For the perfect batter, Bonin suggests opting for rice starch or potato starch (which you can combine with Wondra flour for ultra-crispy fried chicken wings) plus a splash of alcohol (such as vodka) to enhance flavor. In her restaurant kitchen, she also uses CO2 with a siphon to ensure the final product is crunchy yet airy. Of course, since most home cooks don't have CO2 and other speciality equipment on hand, Bonin has an alternative. Like Jacques Pepin, who uses Wondra flour to achieve extra-crispy fried chicken, Bonin also recommends Gold Medal finely milled flour to create the perfect flower-frying batter.