This Ingredient Combo Holds The Secret To Ultra Crispy Fried Chicken Wings

There's nothing like a plate of hot and crispy chicken wings to enjoy on game day or any other day of the week. Whether you enjoy them in the classic, spicy Buffalo style or prefer them smothered in barbecue sauce, the key to the tastiest drums and flats is perfecting the crunchy coating. To achieve the ultimate crispy chicken wings, you'll want to coat them in a winning combination of Wondra and potato starch.

Advertisement

Wondra is a brand of instant or quick-rising flour made from wheat and malted barley. It has less protein and a finer texture than regular wheat flour. It has also been pregelatinized, meaning it's been steamed before being dried. This process keeps it from clumping when added to liquid, making it ideal as a thickening agent for gravies and sauces. It also works great for frying fish and vegetables, and as a substitute for rice flour in tempura batter.

The other secret ingredient for the crispiest wings imaginable is potato starch, which is made from the opaque white liquid you see when potatoes are soaked in water. The liquid starch is extracted from the tubers and dried, resulting in a fine powder (not to be confused with potato flour which is made from whole potatoes and not just the extracted starch). Potato starch can also be used as a thickener (mixed with water first to prevent clumping) and makes a perfect coating for frying foods.

Advertisement