Thrift Shoppers Are Snatching Up Toast Racks For One Genius Home Use
In terms of popular vintage kitchen tools no one uses anymore, the toast rack is among the most elegant — and the most versatile. Though they're still popular in the United Kingdom and other areas of Europe, almost no one in the United States uses toast racks for their intended purpose anymore. Originally designed to keep slices of toast upright and separate to keep them crispy while they awaited adornment by your favorite jam, jelly, or preserves, many toast racks now adorn the shelves of thrift stores rather than the breakfast table.
However, it's more than time for them to make a comeback. Even if you're not a huge fan of toast, the evenly spaced dividers on these racks are perfect for holding items such as kitchen sponges and clean tea towels. The delicately arched steel wire versions of these racks are particularly perfect for sponges since they allow for 360 degrees of airflow to let the sponges fully dry after each use. You may want to find a coordinating plate or tray to slip under it, though, to help keep your kitchen counter clean and dry.
If you have limited drawer space, toast racks are an excellent solution for keeping your kitchen towels organized, especially if you follow Martha Stewart's timeless towel folding and storage tips to ensure they stay tidy. Ceramic, wire, and even silver toast racks showcase your towels beautifully while freeing up extra space in your drawers and cabinets for less aesthetic plastic storage containers.
Finding the right toast rack (and more ways to use it)
As mentioned, thrift stores are great places to find vintage toast racks, but you can also find a variety of them in antique stores or via online sources such as Etsy. Whether you're on the search in person or online, be sure to look for pieces that fit your decor. For instance, a ceramic toast rack with slots molded to look like a chicken or duck might work better in a retro-chic or cottage-themed kitchen, while a metallic gold wire version would look beautiful in a dark academia-styled space.
Something else to look for is quality. Read reviews for online sellers and check over items in person to ensure they're sturdy and without rust or chips in ceramic. Of course, if you think you can fix a broken piece, you may be able to get it for a deep discount, so keep that in mind. Additionally, be sure to disinfect your toast rack before using it — you don't want germs to spread to your clean towels and new sponges. If you already have dedicated storage for these two items, you can also use your newly thrifted toast rack to hold placemats, paper napkins, and cookbooks. If your kitchen is also the central hangout spot in your home, it could be a great place to store your favorite CDs for some vintage tunes or an elegant way to sort and store mail.