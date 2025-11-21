This DIY Egg Basket (Made From Old Cartons) Instantly Beautifies Your Fridge
It seems that no area of our homes is safe from being examined for aesthetic value, including the inside of the refrigerator. Fridgescaping — the latest viral trend you've never heard of — is just one of several interesting and unexpectedly practical ways to organize your refrigerator that focuses on visual appeal. It encourages folks to do things like swap milk jugs and juice cartons for glass pitchers, place bundles of fresh herbs in tiny vases, and place leftovers in microwave-safe ceramic containers.
While certain aspects of this trend are less than useful (ceramic figurines don't need to be kept cold), storing your food and beverages in uniform, plastic-free containers can help you keep track of what's in your fridge and keep things fresher longer. Additionally, doing things like creating a sturdy, aesthetically pleasing container for your eggs may help prevent them from being broken while also showcasing how many you have left in a visually appealing way.
There are lots of pretty egg containers on the market, but making one at home is budget-friendly and ensures the container fits your aesthetic and — more importantly — fits inside your fridge. You can even use ordinary grocery store egg cartons to keep things organized by simply cutting them down to fit inside other containers. Think thrifted ceramic baking dishes with beautiful patterns, rustic wooden boxes with block print stencils, or embossed metal serving trays. Line the bottom of your chosen container with your trimmed egg carton, slide it back inside the fridge, and enjoy.
Ins and outs of creating a beautiful and practical DIY egg basket
Since eggs stay fresh longer if they're stored so air can flow between them, repurposing the original egg carton is essential to creating an equally practical and pretty egg storage basket. Flat egg trays like the ones from Costco work especially well, as you can easily cut them down to fit pretty much any container — or set of containers. If you have several long, narrow wooden boxes or plastic storage containers, cut the larger tray to fit each one, and set them side by side in your fridge.
If you're using plastic containers for this hack, it's essential to transform them visually with some jute rope, twisted cord, or contact paper. Use hot glue to attach cord or rope to the outside of the container, wrapping it in tight rows so none of the plastic shows through. This gives the appearance of a rustic basket without the rustic basket price tag. If you love patterns and color, contact paper allows you to choose among floral, geometric, and toile to match the rest of your decor.
If you eat eggs rarely, or like to hard-boil a few for quick meals, you can also create tiny storage containers that would look adorable on a lazy Susan, which makes an excellent fridge organization tool. Place a little basket of your eggs on the turntable with some sauces and fresh herbs in glass bottles for a gorgeous and creative egg salad bar.