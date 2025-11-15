What's The Difference Between Ancient Grains And Modern Ones?

By this point, all of us have heard of ancient grains and how they're much more nutritious than refined grains, such as enriched wheat flour. However, two key questions remain: What the heck are they, and should we be eating them instead of modern grains? Turns out, the biggest difference between ancient grains and modern ones is that ancient grains have been cultivated just as they are for thousands of years. Many modern grains, on the other hand, have gone through selective pollination and hybridization to select for desirable traits such as better nutrition or digestibility.

Many ancient grains are also much hardier than their modern counterparts. For instance, buckwheat pancakes are a cornerstone of West Virginian cuisine because buckwheat is fairly drought-resistant and can thrive in soils and environments where modern wheat would fail. The same goes for grains such as sorghum, einkorn, and teff, which have remained the same for millennia. Their hardiness may be due to a lack of selective breeding that may have sacrificed hardiness for a higher crop yield.

Ancient grains also didn't require selective cultivation and hybridization to improve their nutritional value since they're generally packed to the brim with vitamins and minerals. They also deliver on protein; for example, 1 cup of cooked einkorn wheat berries clocks in at a whopping 18 grams. Modern grains also tend to be lower in calories than their ancient cousins, which can be beneficial for certain modern diets but a disadvantage for our more active ancestors.