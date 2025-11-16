The Aldi Find That Lets You Recreate Starbucks' Protein Coffee At Home

While you can get a cup of black coffee at Starbucks, the company made a name for itself with its endlessly customizable, often highly sweetened, beverages. But nowadays, Starbucks isn't just caffeine and sugar. In September 2025, the company launched a series of protein-packed beverages, which include both Protein Lattes and Protein Cold Foam Drinks (Chowhound tried the entire new protein lineup, with favorable reviews). While most options in the protein line are still fairly sweet, they also contain roughly 19 to 36 grams of protein per 16-ounce drink. Of course, all that protein comes with a price tag. In this case, over $7.50 for a Grande Iced Sugar-Free Vanilla Protein Latte, depending on your location. So if you like the flavor and crave the protein but don't have the budget, Aldi may have the perfect solution, with its Vanilla Ultra-Filtered Milkshake drink. A pack of four 11.5-ounce bottles (each containing 30 grams of protein) sells for under $9, or slightly over $2 per bottle.

To make a Starbucks protein iced latte dupe, simply pour the Ultra-Filtered Milkshake into a glass over ice, and top with espresso. To replicate the Cold Foam beverages, you'll want to start with cold brew coffee over ice. Pour some of your Aldi milkshake drink into a glass or pitcher, and froth it with a milk frother. Spoon this on top of the coffee. The Ultra-Filtered Milkshake comes in both vanilla and chocolate — so if you're a fan of Starbucks' Chocolate Cream Protein Cold Brew, reach for the latter.