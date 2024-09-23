Is It Safe To Eat Bay Leaves?

Bay leaves are one of the most common herbs found in grocery stores and in kitchen cabinets. It commonly pops up in hearty soup recipes, like classic comforting matzo ball soup or basic tomato and herb vegetable soup. This simple but powerful herb is useful in plenty of other dishes as well, like perfectly seasoning canned black beans.

Advertisement

Anyone who has ever cooked with bay leaves will have noticed that recipes almost always call for bay leaves to be removed before serving and consuming the final dish. There is an actual reason behind this. Even after cooking, whole bay leaves will remain hard and sharp; they also cannot be digested, which can result in the leaf getting lodged in the throat or intestines.

The sharpness and size of bay leaves can present a choking hazard, and it is possible that the leaves could scratch or even pierce the inside of the mouth or throat when consumed. Thankfully, due to their hard texture, pointy exterior, and bitter taste, it is highly unlikely that people will actually consume a bay leaf after accidentally biting it. Still, it is best to adhere to recipe instructions and remove bay leaves before serving food.

Advertisement