How One Plastic Container Lid Solves A Messy Cooking Problem

Plastic containers are one of the most useful food and utensil storage items, and while you should definitely pay attention to when it's time to discard them, giving the lids a new lease on life makes sense for several reasons. Firstly, it doesn't have to only serve as a spoon rest. It can be used as a handy tool to catch all sorts of messes while cooking, such as a base for measuring cups, tongs, whisks, or hand mixers. This way, whether you're measuring out your morning oats or stirring up a smoothie, your kitchen counter won't need an added wipe down.

The multi-purpose use of the make-shift spoon rest also depends on the size of the lid. The larger the lid, the more kitchen tools you can store on it (saving you even more washing up time). It also will make things easier if the recipe requires the use of a host of kitchen tools. In case you're already a proud spoon rest-owner, the hack is worth remembering for the days you find yourself without this item (such as in another kitchen or camping) and need a fix to keep things spotless.

Using the lids results in one less kitchen item to splurge on. While you can certainly find spoon holders at various price points, using a lid that you have laying around is free. A basic silicone spoon rest could cost as low as $3.99 and a more sophisticated one with multiple utensil slots could cost over $7. Save your dollars and cleanliness woes by turning to your trusty plastic container cabinet for a solution instead.