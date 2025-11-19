Why Canned Tomatoes Always Come Pre-Cooked

Canned tomatoes, whether whole, crushed, or pureed, are a regular in almost every cupboard. They may not last as long as other canned foods because of their high acidity, so canned tomatoes still hold peak flavor for about 18 months — this should still be plenty of time to use them. Although many tomatoes are actually placed in the can fresh, they still end up getting a bit of a cook. For some insight as to why, we reached out to Spencer Lane, the business and brand manager at Contadina.

Lane says that after harvesting at peak ripeness, whole tomatoes are washed, peeled, packed in tomato juice or puree (diced or whole), then packed in cans. "The cans are sealed and heated to make them safe to store and lock in flavor and nutrients," he says. "The cooking is not extensive, but just enough to soften the tomatoes and stabilize them for storage." Canned tomatoes must be sterilized, so they'll be shelf-stable and sealed off from harmful contaminants.

Depending on the style of tomato, more cooking may be involved. Crushed tomatoes are partially cooked before canning to achieve a consistency similar to a sauce. Pureed tomatoes are cooked completely and then strained to create a thick, fully concentrated liquid. Lane says, "Contadina's tomato paste is made by slowly simmering vine-ripened Roma tomatoes until most of the water evaporates, creating a concentrated product with a deep, rich flavor."