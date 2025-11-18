Make Boxed Cornbread Taste Homemade With One Creamy Ingredient Swap

Cornbread is a staple among many American households, especially common in late fall to winter. And while there isn't anything quite like grandma's homemade cornbread, a pre-made mix is a great way to cut prep time and save money, as purchasing each individual ingredient can add up. It also saves energy on cleanup as you'll only need one bowl for most recipes. That said, store-bought cornbread mix has a tendency to come out dry and crumbles easily, but there's a simple way to introduce moisture to your mixture, along with a dose of homemade flavor — all you need is buttermilk.

Buttermilk is known for its tangy flavor profile and distinctly thick consistency, which make it a game-changing addition across recipes. Buttermilk will add a little bite to the flavor of your store-bought cornbread mix and lock in moisture better than standard milk or water. And if your pre-made mix already contains dried buttermilk, swapping in fresh as well will further elevate the tang and give decadent "homemade" vibes.

Many will use a cast iron skillet to bake their cornbread as it can yield the crispiest edges, but you don't have to use this in order to achieve a result that feels homemade. If you don't have cast iron on hand, you could also try various other types of baking dishes (including stoneware and cake pans).