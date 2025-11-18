This 150-Year-Old Cowboy-Approved Ranch Is Redefining Backyard BBQ Flavor

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Imagine you're hosting a BBQ with friends and family at a historic, 150-year-old Texas ranch that's set on 260,000 acres and home to champion quarter horses and prized Angus beef cattle. While you may actually be hosting guests in your backyard instead, you can still sense the culinary history of Texas, inspired by rich aromas, when you cook with authentic Texas BBQ sauce that's "Ranch Tested, Cowboy Approved."

Four Sixes BBQ Sauce, whose namesake originates from the Four Sixes (6666) Ranch located near Guthrie, Texas, is available in three knockout varieties that amplify the Texas-style flavor. Wagon Boss Original BBQ Sauce works wonders on grilled meats and in baked beans. Its blend of spices, combined with garlic and ancho chili, adds a smoky and sweet flavor that delights BBQ lovers, especially in recipes like smoky sweet BBQ short ribs. Straight Sixes Spicy BBQ Sauce brings the heat with ancho chili and chipotle, and features hickory smoke, which provides ample flavor to BBQ meats, especially chicken. This sauce can be used in a two-step seasoning method for perfect BBQ chicken, which can then be turned into delicious sliders. Top Hand Hickory BBQ Sauce imparts a smoky flavor with notes of red pepper and mustard to a variety of meat, such as ribs, wings, and burgers. But you can get creative by using it on meatloaf, too.