This Forgotten Root Veggie That Was A Favorite During Victorian Times

Word on the street is that taste buds are taking an unexpected blast to the past, and people are curious why a root vegetable that is mostly unheard of is making a comeback in mainstream grocery stores. If this is your first time hearing about a root vegetable called salsify, join the club. However, it turns out this vegetable was extremely popular during the Victorian Era and served as a staple nutrient source that was also prized for its versatility. It appears that, unlike a number of old-timey drinks that no one enjoys anymore, this unassuming root vegetable is prepared for a culinary comeback. Plus, it pairs well with the most underrated root vegetable, according to Gordon Ramsay.

So, what exactly is salsify? Salsify is a type of root vegetable known by other names you also may not have heard of: It's also called oyster plant or vegetable oyster, so named because of its notable oyster-like flavor, particularly when cooked. Another name it's known for is oat root. It resembles a long, slender, tapered structure like a carrot, while the top features a grassy stalk similar to the appearance of the green parts of green onions. The tasting notes of salsify include traces of licorice, artichoke, and asparagus.