For some people, the idea of eating food that advertises itself as artificial might not sound appealing. However, imitation crab has a useful place in the culinary world, especially because it's less expensive than real crab. Some brands are better than others due to individual varieties' flavor and texture. We found one brand that embodies the essence of real crab, available in the freezer aisle of select grocery stores.

Kani Kamaboko Premium Gold Imitation Crab Stick brand stands out as No. 1 in Chowhound's ranking of best imitation crab brands. This brand of crab stick simply tastes great, with just enough of the fishy flavor we'd expect from real crab. It also has a pleasantly tough — not rubbery — texture, with none of the unpleasing aftertastes we noted in several other brands.

If you're not sure about imitation crab or don't think you've eaten it, you've probably encountered it in crab rangoon, the ever-popular California roll, and seafood soups, among other crab-like foods. This type of seafood product is called kanikama in Japan and kani in the United States, and it is made by molding a fish paste called surimi into crab stick shapes, then dying the outside layer a crab-like orange. It is not typically eaten alone, but we found the Kani Kamaboko Premium Gold Imitation Crab Stick tasty enough to eat straight, like a string cheese stick.