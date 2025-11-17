The Best Imitation Crab Brand Sold In Stores Tastes Like The Real Deal
For some people, the idea of eating food that advertises itself as artificial might not sound appealing. However, imitation crab has a useful place in the culinary world, especially because it's less expensive than real crab. Some brands are better than others due to individual varieties' flavor and texture. We found one brand that embodies the essence of real crab, available in the freezer aisle of select grocery stores.
Kani Kamaboko Premium Gold Imitation Crab Stick brand stands out as No. 1 in Chowhound's ranking of best imitation crab brands. This brand of crab stick simply tastes great, with just enough of the fishy flavor we'd expect from real crab. It also has a pleasantly tough — not rubbery — texture, with none of the unpleasing aftertastes we noted in several other brands.
If you're not sure about imitation crab or don't think you've eaten it, you've probably encountered it in crab rangoon, the ever-popular California roll, and seafood soups, among other crab-like foods. This type of seafood product is called kanikama in Japan and kani in the United States, and it is made by molding a fish paste called surimi into crab stick shapes, then dying the outside layer a crab-like orange. It is not typically eaten alone, but we found the Kani Kamaboko Premium Gold Imitation Crab Stick tasty enough to eat straight, like a string cheese stick.
The variation in quality of imitation crab and how to serve it
There are other brands of imitation crab that taste good, but there often is a defining characteristic that can detract from their enjoyment for many eaters. Some kinds of imitation crab are simply devoid of flavor, or may be described as unpleasant, and there's a range of in-between options. For instance, Great American Seafood Imitation Crab Flakes have a middle-of-the-road taste that's not unpleasant, albeit generic. One overarching theme among imitation crab brands is that some use too much flavoring to try and make the fish meat taste like crab. This often has the opposite effect and creates a fishy and unappetizing experience when consumed.
If you're not familiar with how to cook and serve delicious imitation crab, there are a number of flavorful options to consider. You can cook imitation crab in butter to make it taste more like authentic crab, and serve it as you would real crab legs. The key is to not overcook the meat, or it might fall apart. If you like the taste of maki sushi and California rolls in particular, but aren't up to rolling sushi yourself, follow this recipe to make a California roll salad using the same flavorful ingredients found in the sushi roll. Just make a batch of rice on the stovetop, toss in pieces of crab stick, avocado, and other roll ingredients, and add a dressing such as soy sauce or wasabi mixed with mayo. With the right imitation crab and some creative combinations, you might actually convince someone they're eating real crab.