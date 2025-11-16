The Kohl's Pyrex Set That Manages Your Leftover Storage And Meal Prep Effortlessly
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
With grocery costs still higher than anyone would like, it's important to save money where you can and make the most of every meal — and that includes properly storing any leftovers to avoid creating food waste. Food storage containers can be expensive, especially if you prefer glass over plastic. But Kohl's is offering a serious deal on a 10-piece glass Pyrex set: five containers with lids for just over $30.
The set comes with different colored lids, which is a nice touch because you can reserve certain lids for certain foods (green for pasta, blue for meat, etc.). It makes it visually easier to see what kind of leftovers you have in your refrigerator or freezer. Plus, the glass dishes offer more durability than typical plastic ones, so you'll get more use out of them. The glass containers are also oven and microwave safe, so you won't have to transfer the food to another dish or container before reheating it; just make sure to remove the lid first. And with five containers in a set, you can meal prep lunches for work or school all week.
Customers mostly love the Pyrex containers
The dishes have more than 700 product reviews, and with 4.3 out of five stars, customers are generally pleased with the purchase. The dishes rank above average for all three Kohl's review categories: quality, value, and durability.
One Kohl's user said the containers are "the perfect size for meal preparation" and the ease of placing them in the dishwasher means that cleanup is a breeze. The dishes each store three cups of food, so you can fill them with both a main dish and side dish. The dishes, however, seem to have one con that showed up in a number of reviews: loose lids. One user suggested the lids don't stay on properly and cause spillage and air exposure, and a few reviews echoed the same idea. If you want to completely ditch the plastic in exchange for a full glass set — including more durable glass lids — Kohl's also sells a 10-piece glass set by Rubbermaid, but it costs closer to $50. However, the lids snap in place to ensure spill-proof, airtight storage.