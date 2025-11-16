The Kohl's Pyrex Set That Manages Your Leftover Storage And Meal Prep Effortlessly

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

With grocery costs still higher than anyone would like, it's important to save money where you can and make the most of every meal — and that includes properly storing any leftovers to avoid creating food waste. Food storage containers can be expensive, especially if you prefer glass over plastic. But Kohl's is offering a serious deal on a 10-piece glass Pyrex set: five containers with lids for just over $30.

The set comes with different colored lids, which is a nice touch because you can reserve certain lids for certain foods (green for pasta, blue for meat, etc.). It makes it visually easier to see what kind of leftovers you have in your refrigerator or freezer. Plus, the glass dishes offer more durability than typical plastic ones, so you'll get more use out of them. The glass containers are also oven and microwave safe, so you won't have to transfer the food to another dish or container before reheating it; just make sure to remove the lid first. And with five containers in a set, you can meal prep lunches for work or school all week.