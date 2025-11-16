Meet Coffee Punch: The Old-School Southern Party Staple We Think Deserves A Comeback

A drop of coffee at a party or gathering never goes astray. Be it in a delicious dessert like a creamy hazelnut tiramisu or simply as a cup of joe with additions that will give it a flavor boost, coffee certainly has a place among the rest of the party fare. However, you don't need to limit yourself to these options alone. In fact, if you want to really wow your guests at your next gathering, take a look back at an old-school favorite that you don't see often these days.

If creamy, sweet, indulgent coffee desserts are up your alley, then search no further than coffee punch. While you might find gallons of punch at a party, coffee punch has a special place on the tables of Southern get-togethers. The concrete history of this punch is elusive, so it's uncertain exactly how it came about, but it has become a communal drink that is featured at family- and community-driven events, such as bridal and baby showers, as well as church gatherings. But no matter what occasion you make it for, you're bound to have a new crowd-pleaser with a bowl of Southern coffee punch.