Meet Coffee Punch: The Old-School Southern Party Staple We Think Deserves A Comeback
A drop of coffee at a party or gathering never goes astray. Be it in a delicious dessert like a creamy hazelnut tiramisu or simply as a cup of joe with additions that will give it a flavor boost, coffee certainly has a place among the rest of the party fare. However, you don't need to limit yourself to these options alone. In fact, if you want to really wow your guests at your next gathering, take a look back at an old-school favorite that you don't see often these days.
If creamy, sweet, indulgent coffee desserts are up your alley, then search no further than coffee punch. While you might find gallons of punch at a party, coffee punch has a special place on the tables of Southern get-togethers. The concrete history of this punch is elusive, so it's uncertain exactly how it came about, but it has become a communal drink that is featured at family- and community-driven events, such as bridal and baby showers, as well as church gatherings. But no matter what occasion you make it for, you're bound to have a new crowd-pleaser with a bowl of Southern coffee punch.
How to make coffee punch
Coffee punch is perhaps best described as a large-batch coffee latte and ice cream conglomeration. It's made by combining a hearty amount of cooled coffee with some sugar and whipping cream, making a perfect base for topping with ice cream and other sweet treats. And the fact that it's made in a punch bowl, ready to be shared, just makes this dessert even better! But this coffee punch isn't just a creamy coffee indulgence — it also gives you presentational flare if you make it the traditional way.
The most attention-drawing feature of coffee punch is probably the alluring, aesthetic frozen ring that floats in the middle of the punch bowl. Making this cool addition is simple — just combine cold coffee with cream or sweetened condensed milk and pour the mixture into a bundt cake mold. Then, put the whole thing in the freezer and let it freeze completely. When placed in your bowl of punch, not only is it a neat decorative feature, but as it melts, it infuses the coffee punch with more creamy, caffeinated goodness. As for the liquid part of the concoction, hearty portions of vanilla or chocolate ice cream (or both) combine with the creamy, sweet coffee. You can also drizzle some chocolate or caramel sauce on the inside the bowl before pouring your mixture in. Ultimately, dress up coffee punch however you want — you're in for a rich, decadent dessert either way.