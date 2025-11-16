How Much Should You Tip For That $7 Latte? Let's Break It Down

There was a time, not even terribly long ago in the grand scheme of things, when people had to get up pretty early in the morning to brew their own coffee before following a paper map to work at the dial-up internet factory or whatever. But nowadays it seems like there's a coffee place on every corner. Just ask anyone's grandpa. And those ubiquitous java spots sell more than drip, too; one can order all manner of caffeinated beverages on a spectrum from regular joe to the viral-ccino of the moment. It's a convenience worth celebrating — perhaps with a monetary token of appreciation for your hardworking barista. So, tip on your freaking $7 latte.

Whether you're visiting from a destination where tipping is not the norm, or it's just your first day being a person, know that 20% is the conventionally acceptable tip amount. And 20% of $7 is $1.40. Go nuts and kick it up to $2 if you can, which is an easy way to affect the air of the casually wealthy. For folks whose manners arrested at 15%, that's $1.05 on your $7 cup of steamed milk and espresso; round down to a buck and you'll look lazy, but probably not egregiously cheap, at least. Not that looking cheap needs to be your biggest concern. Fail to conform to this long-established social norm and you'll come across even worse: like you just don't care.