Look For These Mugs At The Thrift Store To Whip Up The Best Old-School Soups

Some of the best parts about soup season include the cozy vibes and heartwarming pots of broth-filled goodness. If you're looking to create the right ambiance to enjoy everything from comforting chicken noodle soup to creamy clam chowder, you might want to start at antique shops and thrift stores for the best dishware finds. Your goal? Look out for vintage soup recipe mugs, which feature a printed recipe right on the side. If you don't feel like looking for them in stores in person, you can also search for them online at ShopGoodwill.com and find them on Etsy and eBay. Prices can range from $8 to $14 a piece, although you might score a sweet deal on a set.

Now, the origin of these soup recipe mugs is a bit murky, but they were popular in the '70s and '80s, according to many posters on Reddit. Some users in the United Kingdom also said that they used to get these mugs from gas stations. "My dad used to collect the 'Green Shield stamps' that they gave out when he got petrol, and when you had enough stamps, you could trade them in for random things like these," one Reddit user wrote.