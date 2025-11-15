How To Repurpose Gummy, Overcooked Pasta With Ease

When it comes to comfort foods, pasta is something of an enigma. While spaghetti and jarred Bolognese make an easy, filling, and delicious weeknight meal, we all know that cooking pasta properly is something of an art form. You need lots of water at a rolling boil for the noodles to swim in, and plenty of salt in that water to infuse them with flavor. Getting your pasta to the perfect texture can also be something of a guessing game requiring you to fish out, cool, and taste individual noodles until you're sure they're al dente.

After getting this finicky food just right, it's always frustrating when the leftovers don't hold up the way they should. Maybe you let them cool too long, or your storage container didn't seal properly, and now your noodles are gummy and dry. However, those sticky bow ties or desiccated ziti aren't ready for the bin just yet — you just need to use their new texture to your advantage. For instance, slightly dried-out leftover spaghetti makes an amazing frittata base.

Simply whip together the same ingredients you'd use to make a frittata or quiche custard, pour it over a layer of spaghetti (or any other cooked pasta shape), warm things through on the stove, and then chuck the whole pan into your oven to become golden and delicious. This works because the pasta acts a little like a crust, becoming crisp on the bottom while adding dense, carby structure to the rest of the dish.