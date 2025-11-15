The Humble Southern Meal That Still Sparks Family Debates Today

Like many things, food has its topics that spark heated discussion at the table. Foodies, over time immemorial, have debated whether hot dogs are sandwiches and whether pineapples have a place on pizza. One debate you may not have heard of is the conversation surrounding cornbread and milk, or crumble-in. The pairing is a Southern classic that's both humble and comforting, especially throughout Appalachia — the argument is how best to serve it.

Tradition dictates that the cornbread is cut and plated individually, with the milk in a drinking glass and the crumbling-in step taking place just before eating. However, some prefer to enjoy their crumble-in cornbread first, followed by a heavy pour of buttermilk in a parfait glass. Others enjoy it warm in a bowl, served with butter and sweet milk (this variation actually resembles coffee soup, another Depression-era staple). There's also a debate of whether buttermilk or whole milk is essential to the recipe, and if this tradition is an acceptable reason to put sugar in cornbread.