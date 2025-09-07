How Coffee Became A Meal During The Great Depression

The Great Depression was an interesting time for food. What was considered one of the darkest times in American history also inspired creative, fascinating recipes on a national level. Among these recipes of resilience, coffee soup can be found. The caffeinated curiosity is traditionally prepared by placing bread or toast (sliced or broken into pieces), along with optional banana slices, into a bowl as the base. Its "broth" is made by pouring freshly brewed coffee, followed by milk, cream, or water into the bowl thereafter. This unique dish delivers a flavorful, satisfying meal with very few ingredients. Although it may seem odd, the dish makes perfect sense in both practicality and cost. Furthermore, the idea of adding coffee to food isn't new, as there are many great ways to incorporate it into recipes.

During the Great Depression, food resources became very limited. Following a crashed stock market, families rationed their ingredients, which led to some interesting culinary ideas stemming from what they could afford. Given that it was relatively inexpensive and offered a comforting perk, coffee became a cherished ingredient in the kitchen. It's unclear when coffee soup actually originated, but its use during the Great Depression makes sense; its base ingredients of freshly brewed coffee, bread, and milk could be relied upon to create not only a breakfast soup but also more affordable, filling meals. Over time, coffee soup's ability to stretch ingredients while providing something warm and filling has helped it become a traditional staple for Amish and working-class families in modern times.