How To Fix The Bitter Taste In Watercress

Watercress may look like a delicate little green, but bite into a handful raw and you might get a surprise: a bold, peppery bitterness that walks the line between invigorating and overwhelming. That sharp edge is part of watercress' charm, especially when layered into sandwiches or scattered over a rich soup. But sometimes when used in larger quantities, it can be a little too assertive. The good news? There are some simple kitchen tricks that can take the sting out without muting what makes watercress special.

The easiest way to fix watercress bitterness is to pair it with ingredients that balance or complement it. Fat is your friend here. Think creamy dressings, soft cheeses, ripened avocados, or rich proteins like eggs or salmon. A watercress salad with goat cheese and walnuts? Bitterness tamed. Make an omelet and toss watercress over it or swipe it with crème fraîche? Game changer. The fat smooths out the sharpness and brings everything into delicious harmony.

Another natural foil for watercress' bitterness is acid. A splash of lemon juice or a drizzle of vinegar (balsamic, red wine, or even rice vinegar) helps brighten the leaves and temper their bite. If you're using watercress raw in salads or sandwiches, give it a quick toss in vinaigrette or even just lemon juice and olive oil before serving; it will soften both the texture and flavor.