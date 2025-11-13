Why We Ranked The Canned Beef Stew From This Brand The Absolute Best
Nothing signals the start of stew season like that chill in the autumn air. Canned beef stew is hearty and cozy, keeping you full and satisfied without breaking the bank. While some home cooks find pleasure in making beef stew from scratch (making sure to avoid all the common mistakes, of course), sometimes the canned version is the time-efficient alternative to keep hunger at bay. When we sat down to taste and rank canned beef stew brands, there was a clear winner: Dinty Moore Canned Beef Stew.
Dinty Moore Canned Beef Stew is destined to impress serious beef stew lovers. The canned meal contains large pieces of real beef, carrots, potatoes, and gravy that's been praised for its balanced flavor profile. A great canned beef stew needs the right ratio of solids to liquids (we don't make the rules), and this mix delivered with a consistency that wasn't too runny or too thick, thanks to the cornstarch that helps achieve that satisfying texture.
Serving the nation homey canned food for over 80 years, it's no surprise that the brand delivered. The stew's bold, layered flavors were hard to fault, earning high marks across the board. It also claims to be preservative-free, letting the natural taste shine through to great effect. Based on taste, texture, first impressions, and convenience, Dinty Moore Canned Beef Stew rose to the top in every category.
Is Dinty Moore Canned Beef Stew really worth the hype?
Canned beef stew is the ultimate humble comfort meal, and Dinty Moore's recipe doesn't disappoint. In terms of flavor, the stew's rich beefiness is far from subtle, a quality not all the cans in the tasting could claim. The stew also features a noticeable tomato flavor that adds balanced acidity and sweetness, complemented by a saltiness that enhances without overwhelming. Some shoppers suspect the recipe has changed, altering the stew's familiar flavor, but most reviewers agree the beef and vegetables remain tender, with a texture that's neither overly chewy nor too soft.
The price of a 15-ounce can typically hovers around $3 at Walmart, depending on location, making it an affordable, hearty meal. The stew is generously portioned and well-seasoned, with plenty of meat and vegetables and little chance of leftovers lingering in the fridge.
With such rave reviews, you may want to stock up and get creative in the kitchen. One delicious way to repurpose Dinty Moore's stew is to use it as the filling for shepherd's pie. The British classic is the epitome of homey comfort, and this shortcut makes for a quick, nontraditional twist on the dish, which is traditionally made with minced beef or lamb. You can also enjoy the stew on its own or serve it over rice or quinoa for a more filling meal.