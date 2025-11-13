The Hot Cocoa Cookies From Dollar Tree That Santa Is Sure To Devour (Under $4)

When Santa comes to town, it's important to have delicious cookies ready to tide him over for the rest of the long night. But all those tips for extra-chewy chocolate chip cookies are useless if you don't have time to use them. If you're short on time but looking for a tasty cookie to leave out for Santa Claus, Dollar Tree is the place to go.

Pillsbury's Funfetti Elf on the Shelf Hot Cocoa cookie mix, which is sold at Dollar Tree, is the perfect cozy and delicious cookie for the Big Man himself, and it's under $4. The cookies are chocolate with marshmallow pieces and red sprinkles, just like a hot cup of cocoa. All you'll need to make these cookies is butter and an egg, and you'll get 24 cookies out of the mix. Hot cocoa cookies are about to become a winter staple on repeat. The Dollar Tree kitchen essentials might bring you to the store, but don't forget to check the food aisle for a find like this one.