The Hot Cocoa Cookies From Dollar Tree That Santa Is Sure To Devour (Under $4)
When Santa comes to town, it's important to have delicious cookies ready to tide him over for the rest of the long night. But all those tips for extra-chewy chocolate chip cookies are useless if you don't have time to use them. If you're short on time but looking for a tasty cookie to leave out for Santa Claus, Dollar Tree is the place to go.
Pillsbury's Funfetti Elf on the Shelf Hot Cocoa cookie mix, which is sold at Dollar Tree, is the perfect cozy and delicious cookie for the Big Man himself, and it's under $4. The cookies are chocolate with marshmallow pieces and red sprinkles, just like a hot cup of cocoa. All you'll need to make these cookies is butter and an egg, and you'll get 24 cookies out of the mix. Hot cocoa cookies are about to become a winter staple on repeat. The Dollar Tree kitchen essentials might bring you to the store, but don't forget to check the food aisle for a find like this one.
Tasty ways to enjoy your hot cocoa cookies
Baking cookies from a mix still comes with room for creativity, and there are many ways you can enjoy these delicious hot chocolate treats. If you want an extra fudgy result, add 2 teaspoons of milk instead of one egg to give your cookies a brownie-like texture. Add chocolate chips to the mix for extra chocolatey flavor. Pillsbury also makes a Funfetti The Elf on the Shelf Hot Cocoa frosting that you can add on top, but you might have to make a stop at another store for this item. If you do have a little extra time for something fun, turn the dough into cookie cups by placing the batter into a cupcake tin and bake at the same time and temperature as the box follows. A couple minutes before they're ready, place a few marshmallows on top and put the cookie cups back in the oven so the marshmallows puff up.
When your cookies are ready to eat, dunk them in a cup of milk or grab your favorite hot chocolate for the ultimate cozy dessert. If chocolate isn't your thing, Pillsbury has other flavors as a part of its Elf on the Shelf line. Look for Sugar Cookie with Peppermint Candy Cane Sprinkles or Sugar Cookie with Candy Bits. With a treat this delicious, here's to hoping Dollar Tree carries all three cookie mixes to get everyone through the holiday season.