Frank Sinatra's Last Meal Was Also A Part Of One Of His Greatest Hits

A proud Sicilian-American, Frank Sinatra was a major foodie with an affinity for an interesting assortment of foods, including stuffed artichokes, veal Milanese, arugula salad, and more. From his beloved clams Posillipo at Patsy's Italian Restaurant in Manhattan to uber-rich Entenmann's coffee cake, his grocery store go-to (ordered by delivery, of course), the crooner considered food to be one of the great pleasures of life. It's a bit of surprise, then, that Sinatra's last meal was a super-simple childhood delight: a classic, no-frills, humble grilled cheese sandwich, which carried a surprising connection to his 1956 hit, "Love & Marriage."

Sinatra was known for living a remarkably high-profile life in his heyday, often hitting up New York City hotspot restaurants and making a splash wherever he dined around the globe, but as his publicist told the Tampa Bay Times in 1992, "His taste for foods in general is very simple."

The singer's final days were less boisterous and quieter, and Sinatra spent much of his time at home with his wife, Barbara. On May 14, 1998, he enjoyed a grilled cheese sandwich for lunch. A few hours later, Sinatra, at age 82, was rushed to a hospital after a heart attack — he passed away just a few hours later.