Frank Sinatra's Last Meal Was Also A Part Of One Of His Greatest Hits
A proud Sicilian-American, Frank Sinatra was a major foodie with an affinity for an interesting assortment of foods, including stuffed artichokes, veal Milanese, arugula salad, and more. From his beloved clams Posillipo at Patsy's Italian Restaurant in Manhattan to uber-rich Entenmann's coffee cake, his grocery store go-to (ordered by delivery, of course), the crooner considered food to be one of the great pleasures of life. It's a bit of surprise, then, that Sinatra's last meal was a super-simple childhood delight: a classic, no-frills, humble grilled cheese sandwich, which carried a surprising connection to his 1956 hit, "Love & Marriage."
Sinatra was known for living a remarkably high-profile life in his heyday, often hitting up New York City hotspot restaurants and making a splash wherever he dined around the globe, but as his publicist told the Tampa Bay Times in 1992, "His taste for foods in general is very simple."
The singer's final days were less boisterous and quieter, and Sinatra spent much of his time at home with his wife, Barbara. On May 14, 1998, he enjoyed a grilled cheese sandwich for lunch. A few hours later, Sinatra, at age 82, was rushed to a hospital after a heart attack — he passed away just a few hours later.
Love, marriage, and Campbell's soup: What's the connection?
We're not sure whether Frank Sinatra had a natural affinity toward grilled cheese, or if it was just something he was in the mood for on that fateful day in 1998, but he does have a bit of a history when it comes to soup and sandwiches. Campbell's Soup revamped the singer's 1950s hit "Love and Marriage" for a commercial, changing the lyrics to "Soup and Sandwich." The commercial features a female voice singing the lyrics "Soup and sandwich, soup and sandwich, have your favorite Campbell's soup and sandwich, any time or weather, soup and sandwich go together."
While Sinatra didn't have the classic pairing of tomato soup with his grilled cheese sandwich, he was a major fan of Campbell's. According to the Tampa Bay Times, his rider required that cans of Campbell's chicken and rice soup be provided backstage before his shows, along with an assortment of sandwiches (including egg salad, chicken salad, and turkey), Lifesavers, and mini Tootsie Rolls.