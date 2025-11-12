The Vintage Thanksgiving Restaurant Menu That Was Unbelievably Affordable

Despite many Thanksgiving dinners being made and eaten at home, some people opt to set aside their food preparation duties in favor of dining out. Restaurants have served Thanksgiving dinner for decades, and one classic restaurant in particular offered a hefty holiday meal at an incredible price.

A Howard Johnson's advertisement from the 1960s featured its Thanksgiving dinner. The incredible spread included a starter of chilled fruit cup with sherbet or fruit juice, followed by celery and olives, and cream of celery soup. Turkey, the default main course for Thanksgiving, was accompanied by a huge array of sides, including gravy and Cape Cod cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes, glazed sweet potatoes, various vegetables, buttered rolls, and Waldorf salad. To finish, the restaurant served more sherbet, plum pudding, and pie. All of this cost $2.25, which today would be about $24.63 (assuming the ad was from 1960) due to inflation.

Today, prices certainly look different for restaurants serving Thanksgiving dinner in 2025. At Fleming's Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar, depending on location, holiday meals start at $59.99, or around $5.48 in 1960. Buca di Beppo offers pick-up and dine-in holiday dinners on Thanksgiving Day for a family of three to four for $105 ($9.59 in 1960), which is between $26.25 and $35 per person — about $2.40 to $3.20 around the time period Howard Johnson's offered its elaborate dinner for a grand total of $2.25.