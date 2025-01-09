The Chicago Soul-Food Restaurant That Was A Favorite Of Aretha Franklin

Although Aretha Franklin was born in Memphis, Tennessee, her music career regularly brought her to Chicago, which is where she was first crowned the "Queen of Soul." When she visited Josephine's, Franklin's favorite order was a bowl of the restaurant's classic gumbo. Josephine's version features Creole seasoning, andouille sausage, and Carolina gold rice. Wade told the Chicago Defender that Franklin adored the dish so much that she would deliver it to Franklin's hotel and even made the famous stew for Franklin's backstage reception at the Ravinia Music Festival in 2015.

Other Southern staples are featured on the eatery's menu, including catfish filet, steak and grits, and chicken and waffles. According to the Chicago Tribune, Josephine's is the oldest Black woman-owned soul food restaurant in the city. Wade and her restaurant are so beloved that in 2017, Chicago's 79th Street and Vernon Avenue intersection was labeled 'Mother Josephine Way.'