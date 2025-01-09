The Chicago Soul-Food Restaurant That Was A Favorite Of Aretha Franklin
Chicago is a culinary hub offering coffee shops, happy hour haunts, and a network of can't-miss bakeries worth traveling for. The Windy City is also known for its unique take on the classic hot dog, being home to some of Anthony Bourdain's favorite restaurants, and, as of 2023, boasting 21 Michelin-starred restaurants. Such acclaim has gained many notable people's attention over the years, including powerhouse vocalist Aretha Franklin. The Queen of Soul became a Chicago mainstay throughout her illustrious career and reportedly couldn't resist a meal from Josephine's when in town.
Josephine's Southern Cooking has been an essential establishment in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood for over three decades. Josephine Wade opened the restaurant in 1986, and before the institution bore its founder's name, it was originally called Captain's Hard Times. The restaurant soon became central to Chicago's South Side, welcoming local legends, international stars, and political leaders. The chef at the center of it all came to be known as "Mother" Josephine Wade.
Soul food fit for the Queen of Soul
Although Aretha Franklin was born in Memphis, Tennessee, her music career regularly brought her to Chicago, which is where she was first crowned the "Queen of Soul." When she visited Josephine's, Franklin's favorite order was a bowl of the restaurant's classic gumbo. Josephine's version features Creole seasoning, andouille sausage, and Carolina gold rice. Wade told the Chicago Defender that Franklin adored the dish so much that she would deliver it to Franklin's hotel and even made the famous stew for Franklin's backstage reception at the Ravinia Music Festival in 2015.
Other Southern staples are featured on the eatery's menu, including catfish filet, steak and grits, and chicken and waffles. According to the Chicago Tribune, Josephine's is the oldest Black woman-owned soul food restaurant in the city. Wade and her restaurant are so beloved that in 2017, Chicago's 79th Street and Vernon Avenue intersection was labeled 'Mother Josephine Way.'