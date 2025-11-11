Here's Where You Should Be Storing Pomegranates

When it comes to the winter wonderland of delicious seasonal produce, pomegranates are a bit of an underdog, perhaps because they're still something of an enigma in the United States. There's also the issue of how to eat a pomegranate without making a giant mess, which, it turns out, is a simple matter of scoring along this wintry fruit's natural ridges to create five tidy sections, which contain dozens of delightfully tart and slightly sweet seeds called arils.

This delicious flavor profile, along with pomegranates' many health benefits (hello fiber, antioxidants, and vitamin C) make them an excellent addition to any holiday feast, or really any meal you consume while they're in season. Plus, they're fairly easy to store and stay fresh for quite some time — provided, of course, you make sure that you're purchasing pomegranates at peak ripeness, as pomegranates don't continue to ripen after they're picked.

When storing them whole, pomegranates' thick skin helps keep the interior arils fresh and plump, provided they're in a cool, dark place. They'll last for about two weeks in your pantry or a ventilated drawer, and up to two months in the refrigerator. Once opened, the arils become more prone to spoilage and must be stored in the fridge in an airtight container, where they'll stay fresh for a little less than a week. If you're concerned about them going bad, you can put them in a tightly sealed freezer bag or vacuum-seal them in the freezer for up to a year.