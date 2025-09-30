The Telltale Signs Your Pomegranate Has Gone Bad

Pomegranates are more than just large fruits that harbor juicy, ruby-red seeds bursting with sweet and slightly tart flavors; they are also a nutritional powerhouse, packed with antioxidants, gut-friendly probiotics, fiber, and much more. Though native to regions that span from Iran to the northern parts of India, which is also the country that produces the most pomegranates, they flourish in certain dry areas of California and Arizona, too. There are a handful of tips that can help you pick perfectly ripe pomegranate at the store, and similarly, there are distinct signs to look for to tell if that pomegranate is past its prime. To understand what those signs are, Chowhound spoke to homestead consultant and creator, Erika Nolan of Holistic Homestead, a platform for all things homesteading and gardening that also has a notable presence on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

"Pomegranates will share easy to spot signs if they are not in their prime, and overripe pomegranates are very unpleasant," she exclusively explains. Seeds that should have otherwise been bright and juicy turn brown and tasteless. So, before you upset your taste buds with spoiled pomegranate seeds, put the fruit to a quick visual and textural test. As described by Nolan, "you can tell if the pomegranate has gone bad because the skin will be sunken in, soft, and potentially with some darker spots as well. It will literally look dehydrated!" That said, if there are a few sunken spots but the skin is still fairly firm to touch, there might still be enough optimally ripe seeds to make up for the handful of overripe ones you may come across.