What It Means If Your Nespresso Pod Says 'For Milk'
Those who dabble in making barista-style drinks at home know that Nespresso is essentially a slightly fancier version of Keurig, offering its dome-shaped Vertuo pods in different sizes, roasts, and flavors for making a variety of classic espresso-based coffee drinks. In fact, Nespresso pods are even coded with numbers to denote the type of coffee inside them, helping to ensure you choose just the right roast and type of bean to start your day off with your ideal cup of java.
But the cryptic messaging on Nespresso pods doesn't stop there. In lieu of numbers, certain pods have the phrase "for milk" printed along the curvature of the dome, which may leave even some of the most experienced coffee connoisseurs scratching their heads. The most important thing to note here is that this doesn't mean you should put milk inside your Nespresso machine, as doing so would almost certainly break it. Instead, the label "for milk" sends the message that these pods are designed to be combined with milk after brewing to make things like lattes, cappuccinos, café au lait, or any other espresso beverages that call for milk.
While you can certainly use any of Nespresso's products to make these drinks, the "for milk" pods are designed to blend beautifully and seamlessly with the milk of your choice. Instead of clashing with each other or one cancelling the other out, the "for milk" pods and steamed milk create a harmonious balance of nuanced flavor that enhances both drink components.
Understanding Nespresso's 'for milk' pods
Though there is a slight learning curve when it comes to using these specialized pods, the "for milk" version isn't really all that different from the rest of Nespresso's products. They work inside the machine exactly the same as the numbered pods. They even come in regular and double espresso sizes, so you can choose your pod according to how large or strong you'd like your beverage to be. Just be sure to use a mug that's large enough to accommodate both the amount of espresso you'd like plus the amount of milk you plan to use, depending on your drink.
Possibly the best part about these pods is that "for milk" means any kind of milk that can produce steam or foam, meaning those who lean dairy-free can also use them. We suggest using barista-style plant based milks rather than ordinary oat milk or almond milk, as it's made to get especially frothy and creamy, but feel free to experiment with your favorite products.
Of course, just because the packaging says "for milk" doesn't mean milk is required to enjoy these particular Nespresso products. If you're in a hurry, or simply feeling an Americano rather than a flat white, it's perfectly okay (and delicious) to use one of these pods to make it. The flavor may be slightly different than what you're used to, but this also means you only need to keep one kind of pod handy for all of your java-enjoying needs.