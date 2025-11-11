This Boozy Winter Cocktail Will Warm You From The Inside Out

The winter season is full of some delectable cocktails to enjoy. Spirits like rum make up some of the best cocktails to sip on during the colder months, while whiskey can be a key ingredient to a boozy chai to keep you warm all winter. Also within the whiskey family of recipes for the season is the hot toddy. Toddies have been around for centuries, are very easy to make, and are believed to contain medicinal benefits. Of course, over time, some variations have been made to the original three-ingredient recipe, but one particularly warm way to upgrade this cocktail as the weather chills is by adding in apple cider.

As the hot toddy has been around for so long, the facts about its history get murky along the way. Today, the comforting drink is typically made by combining hot water and lemon juice in a mug along with a pour of bourbon or whiskey to taste. Early recipes established in the 1700s merely called for liquor with hot water, sugar or honey, and spices. However, that same declaration allowed for a wide range of variations, including the hot apple cider toddy. This method swaps out the classic water with hot apple cider, adding in a boost of cozy, zesty, fruity notes to the warming cocktail, which complements the whiskey's oaky, uniquely fruity flavor notes. Between being comforting to sip on and speculation about its medicinal benefits, you might want to mix up an apple cider hot toddy this winter.