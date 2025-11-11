This Boozy Winter Cocktail Will Warm You From The Inside Out
The winter season is full of some delectable cocktails to enjoy. Spirits like rum make up some of the best cocktails to sip on during the colder months, while whiskey can be a key ingredient to a boozy chai to keep you warm all winter. Also within the whiskey family of recipes for the season is the hot toddy. Toddies have been around for centuries, are very easy to make, and are believed to contain medicinal benefits. Of course, over time, some variations have been made to the original three-ingredient recipe, but one particularly warm way to upgrade this cocktail as the weather chills is by adding in apple cider.
As the hot toddy has been around for so long, the facts about its history get murky along the way. Today, the comforting drink is typically made by combining hot water and lemon juice in a mug along with a pour of bourbon or whiskey to taste. Early recipes established in the 1700s merely called for liquor with hot water, sugar or honey, and spices. However, that same declaration allowed for a wide range of variations, including the hot apple cider toddy. This method swaps out the classic water with hot apple cider, adding in a boost of cozy, zesty, fruity notes to the warming cocktail, which complements the whiskey's oaky, uniquely fruity flavor notes. Between being comforting to sip on and speculation about its medicinal benefits, you might want to mix up an apple cider hot toddy this winter.
Why an apple cider hot toddy is worth a winter's sip
Interestingly, modern experts have come to suspect that hot toddies can be medicinal, potentially making an apple cider version more than just pleasant to sip on. Of course, it's fair to point out the catch-22 of alcohol having a dehydrating effect on the body, and it being important to stay hydrated, especially when sick. Although alcohol seems to have little to no medicinal properties, some believe its sedative effect can be helpful when under the weather. Certainly, its initial effects could allow someone sick to relax enough to get some rest, but it could also interrupt the process of falling fully asleep. The real benefits actually come from the other ingredients, as a toddy's hot water, lemon, and honey may help soothe a sore throat and open congested nasal passages.
Of course, there are plenty of ways to switch up a hot cider toddy for an even more enjoyable and beneficial tipple. For a spirit swap, rum has also become an acceptable alternative, possibly due to its complementary notes like fruits, vanilla, and caramel. Cider toddies can also be elevated with complementary ingredients like cinnamon, star anise, and ginger, or orange zest and nutmeg. Naturally, apple cider contains some of the nutrients from apples, such as iron, potassium, and vitamin C. However, these added ingredients can enhance the flavor while providing further benefits. For instance, cinnamon contains polyphenol antioxidants that fight inflammation. Additionally, star anise contains compounds that act as antimicrobials and may have anti-cancer properties, and ginger can assist with digestion and nausea. Whichever you choose, it may be the secret to making the perfect warm and soothing hot toddy.