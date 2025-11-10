Don't Buy That Fish Before Checking This Crucial Sign For Freshness

The eyes are not the only trustworthy signs to indicate whether a fish is fresh or stale. One of the clearest markers is the appearance of the fish's texture and scales. Scales that are metallic and shiny are most likely to have come out of the ocean recently, while flesh that is dull, with lackluster or discolored skin, is most likely to have been sitting around for longer. The scales should also stay firmly in place when you run your hand across them. If they come away from the flesh, it's best not to purchase that fish. The gills can also display telltale signs of decay. In no circumstances should you take home a fish with milk-like, slimy secretions around the gills; this is a sign that the fish is not in the best condition. Instead, look out for gills that are brightly colored (ideally a rich red color instead of brown) and free of excess gunk.

You can also pay attention to the way that the fish smells. A newly caught fish will give off only a scent of the sea or fresh water (depending where it was sourced from) rather than a fishy odor or anything metallic or hay-like. An ammonia scent is another key sign of a fish past its prime.

To ensure you can indulge in the best of your fishy purchase before it goes bad, store it in your fridge and aim to cook it on the same day as buying, or soon after. Otherwise, keeping it on ice in the fridge can extend the freshness for up to three days.