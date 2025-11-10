Meet Sponge Candy: The Beloved Sweet You'll Only Find In The US Northeast
When you think of Buffalo, New York, many things may come to mind: the Buffalo Bills, cold weather, and the mistake that (maybe) gave the world Buffalo wings. But in this city, along the shores of Lake Erie, an exclusive candy concoction is the reason for its nickname: the "Sponge Candy Crescent." Sponge candy is a crunchy, sweet, melt-in-your-mouth treat that's a local tradition, and part of its lore is that you can't get it year-round.
Sponge candy is most similar to treats like British honeycomb candy and West Coast-based sea foam candy. It actually predates Buffalo wings as the city's signature food, going back to the 1900s. It's so special to Buffalo residents that there's even a National Sponge Candy Day celebrated annually in Buffalo on September 21. Like a classic Buffalo wings recipe, there's a classic way to make the candy — though it's almost like a science experiment. Sugar and corn or maple syrup is melted into water to become gooey. Then, depending on which recipe you follow, either gelatin or baking soda and vinegar are added in order for the mixture to become puffy and light as air. The candy is then coated in chocolate. But sponge candy's signature crunch and bubbly inside are extremely sensitive to temperature. In hot or humid weather, the candy quickly starts to melt, making Buffalo — with its deep cold weather — the ideal place for creating the candy.
Where to get sponge candy
There are a number of candy shops based out of Buffalo that ship the sweet concoction — but you may not be able to get it during the summertime. Buffalo-based Ko-Ed Candies ships its sponge candy — which includes varieties like orange chocolate and dark chocolate peanut butter — all over the country, but it may not ship in extreme hot weather. The shop's limited supply is so beloved that, in the past, customers have been known to form long lines to stock up on the candy. Stefanelli's Candies, based in Erie, Pennsylvania, also ships its signature milk chocolate sponge candy. However, the website strongly suggests customers pay for express shipping and an extra cooler box if they live in a climate that is typically over 65 degrees Fahrenheit. Fowler's Chocolates, which dates back to 1901, claims to be the original Buffalo sponge candy maker, and also ships varieties that include berry flavor and double-dipped.
Of course, you can always try your hand at making your own sponge candy by following one of many online recipes — you just need a handful of ingredients. But it may not be as easy to create as the old school candy you can make with only three ingredients!