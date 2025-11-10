Meet Sponge Candy: The Beloved Sweet You'll Only Find In The US Northeast

When you think of Buffalo, New York, many things may come to mind: the Buffalo Bills, cold weather, and the mistake that (maybe) gave the world Buffalo wings. But in this city, along the shores of Lake Erie, an exclusive candy concoction is the reason for its nickname: the "Sponge Candy Crescent." Sponge candy is a crunchy, sweet, melt-in-your-mouth treat that's a local tradition, and part of its lore is that you can't get it year-round.

Sponge candy is most similar to treats like British honeycomb candy and West Coast-based sea foam candy. It actually predates Buffalo wings as the city's signature food, going back to the 1900s. It's so special to Buffalo residents that there's even a National Sponge Candy Day celebrated annually in Buffalo on September 21. Like a classic Buffalo wings recipe, there's a classic way to make the candy — though it's almost like a science experiment. Sugar and corn or maple syrup is melted into water to become gooey. Then, depending on which recipe you follow, either gelatin or baking soda and vinegar are added in order for the mixture to become puffy and light as air. The candy is then coated in chocolate. But sponge candy's signature crunch and bubbly inside are extremely sensitive to temperature. In hot or humid weather, the candy quickly starts to melt, making Buffalo — with its deep cold weather — the ideal place for creating the candy.