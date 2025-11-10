The Steakhouse Empire That Once Fed Presidents And Then Lost It All

Few things are more American than a classic steakhouse. Since the Old Homestead Steakhouse – the oldest steakhouse in America – opened in 1868, customers have been fascinated with the restaurant concept, whether it's an upscale spot in Las Vegas or a successful casual dining chain like Texas Roadhouse. Still, steakhouses are certainly not bulletproof when it comes to financial struggles. In the last decade, with a strong push from the COVID pandemic, quite a few steakhouses have fought to stay open to the point of bankruptcy — or worse. One such chain is the BLT Restaurant group – the hospitality operation behind BLT Steak and BLT Prime – that first opened as a standalone concept in 2004 and thrived for years until 2020.

This steakhouse chain was popular enough to attract two U.S. presidents as regulars. President Trump frequented BLT Prime in Washington D.C. — famously ordering a well-done 28-day dry-aged New York Strip with ketchup — until it closed in 2022. The slightly less expensive BLT Steak in D.C. was frequented by President Obama and his family during his tenure, with his go-to order being the "Obama Burger" — a $28 Kobe American burger with cheddar cheese, bacon, burnt tomato ketchup, and spicy scallion mustard. The restaurant chain also gained fame from its association with Gordon Ramsay, as the winners of Hell's Kitchen seasons 9 and 15 were awarded chef positions at BLT Steak in New York City and Las Vegas. So, with all that early success, what happened to the BLT group of restaurants?