The Classic Soup Gordon Ramsay Makes With Just One Ingredient
Many people associate celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay with his outspoken, no-holds-barred approach to the kitchen, made famous through popular TV shows such as "Hell's Kitchen" and "Kitchen Nightmares." While his fiery personality has helped make him a household name, it's his culinary skill that truly defines him. Ramsay also offers a wealth of practical, everyday tips for home cooks that emphasize the importance of doing things properly without unnecessary fuss, a philosophy reflected in his recipe for a comforting broccoli soup that relies solely on its namesake vegetable.
While some soup recipes call for a hefty list of ingredients, Ramsay's simple approach strips this hearty dish back to its basics. Because it uses only one main ingredient, it's inexpensive, healthy, and comes together in about 10 minutes. That makes it ideal for weeknight dinners, especially during the colder months when you're craving something warm and nutritious. Ramsay also makes it easy to keep the dish entirely vegan by saving the broccoli's cooking water and using it in place of chicken stock.
Broccoli soup is light on ingredients and heavy on finesse
True to form, Gordon Ramsay's recipe relies on simple strategies to maximize the soup's flavor. Ramsay advises cooking the broccoli quickly over high heat to infuse all its flavor and goodness into the water, which essentially becomes a quick broccoli stock. In his runthrough of the recipe on YouTube, he offers advice about avoiding common soup mistakes, like overcooking the vegetables. For this bowl of bright green delight, the broccoli should cook for no more than four or five minutes. While the broccoli is still steaming, scoop the florets into the blender and top with the cooking water until it's about half full, and don't add too much water, as the soup will become thin. The YouTube video featuring this recipe has amassed over 2 million views since it was posted in 2013.
Ramsay shares a simple but crucial safety tip: Cover the blender lid with a clean kitchen towel and hold it down firmly before blending to prevent the heat and pressure from forcing it off and creating a mess. Blend until the soup reaches a smooth, pourable consistency, and you're ready to serve.
While this broccoli soup is a one-ingredient wonder, it is anything but boring. And while you can eat it plain, Ramsay finishes the dish off with a slice of goat cheese and walnuts before adding a bit more salt, pepper, and a drizzle of good olive oil. It's a simple soup, finished with just enough crunch and richness to make it irresistible.