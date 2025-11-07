The Classic Soup Gordon Ramsay Makes With Just One Ingredient

True to form, Gordon Ramsay's recipe relies on simple strategies to maximize the soup's flavor. Ramsay advises cooking the broccoli quickly over high heat to infuse all its flavor and goodness into the water, which essentially becomes a quick broccoli stock. In his runthrough of the recipe on YouTube, he offers advice about avoiding common soup mistakes, like overcooking the vegetables. For this bowl of bright green delight, the broccoli should cook for no more than four or five minutes. While the broccoli is still steaming, scoop the florets into the blender and top with the cooking water until it's about half full, and don't add too much water, as the soup will become thin. The YouTube video featuring this recipe has amassed over 2 million views since it was posted in 2013.

Ramsay shares a simple but crucial safety tip: Cover the blender lid with a clean kitchen towel and hold it down firmly before blending to prevent the heat and pressure from forcing it off and creating a mess. Blend until the soup reaches a smooth, pourable consistency, and you're ready to serve.

While this broccoli soup is a one-ingredient wonder, it is anything but boring. And while you can eat it plain, Ramsay finishes the dish off with a slice of goat cheese and walnuts before adding a bit more salt, pepper, and a drizzle of good olive oil. It's a simple soup, finished with just enough crunch and richness to make it irresistible.