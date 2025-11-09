The Old School Candy From The 1930s That Still Pulls On Our Nostalgic Heartstrings Today

Many candies still spark nostalgia for anyone who remembers unwrapping them as gifts from grandma during the holidays or finding one tucked into a birthday bag years ago. One of those vintage treats that is still in production after nearly a century is the Chick-O-Stick. For anyone yet to experience its chewy and flaky texture, the combination of peanut butter and toasted coconut creates a distinctively nostalgic flavor.

The Atkinson Candy Company first opened its doors over 90 years ago and has been family-owned for three generations of production. The company made waves when it invented the Chick-O-Stick in the late 1930s. The candy boomed during the Great Depression, thanks in part to its affordability.

Though it isn't as common as a Twix or Snickers, the Chick-O-Stick has built a devoted following — and you can still find it on store shelves and online today. The candy's recipe has remained the same since the 1940s. It's still made in America, built on simple ingredients, and is actually vegan. Much like the iconic, slightly scandalous candy cigarettes, this nostalgic bite remains a crunchy reminder of treats that once defined childhood.