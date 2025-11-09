The Old School Candy From The 1930s That Still Pulls On Our Nostalgic Heartstrings Today
Many candies still spark nostalgia for anyone who remembers unwrapping them as gifts from grandma during the holidays or finding one tucked into a birthday bag years ago. One of those vintage treats that is still in production after nearly a century is the Chick-O-Stick. For anyone yet to experience its chewy and flaky texture, the combination of peanut butter and toasted coconut creates a distinctively nostalgic flavor.
The Atkinson Candy Company first opened its doors over 90 years ago and has been family-owned for three generations of production. The company made waves when it invented the Chick-O-Stick in the late 1930s. The candy boomed during the Great Depression, thanks in part to its affordability.
Though it isn't as common as a Twix or Snickers, the Chick-O-Stick has built a devoted following — and you can still find it on store shelves and online today. The candy's recipe has remained the same since the 1940s. It's still made in America, built on simple ingredients, and is actually vegan. Much like the iconic, slightly scandalous candy cigarettes, this nostalgic bite remains a crunchy reminder of treats that once defined childhood.
Chick-O-Sticks have a rich history
Chick-O-Sticks have been around for so long that you may not realize they once went by a different name. In fact, these coconut-coated peanut butter treats were originally called Chicken Bones. The name of this candy was changed in 1955 after a copyright dispute forced Atkinson's to rebrand. Around the same time, the company retired its cowboy-hat-wearing chicken mascot, which wrongly gave the impression that chicken may have been included in the ingredient list. The rebrand focused instead on the candy's distinctive typeface and nostalgic charm, which helped it hold onto fans over the decades. Later packaging for the longer sticks featured the phrases "break me" and "share me," a nod to the candy's flaky, easily breakable nature and the joy of splitting one with a friend.
Chick-O-Sticks aren't the only peanut butter treat that Atkinson's offers. The company makes other old fashioned nutty sweets like Zebra Bars and Sophie Mae Peanut Brittle.