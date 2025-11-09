The Company Behind Several Grocery Products Also Owns Jersey Mike's

When you want a decent sandwich, it's hard not to think of Jersey Mike's Subs. The sandwich chain has been serving up tasty handhelds since 1956 and has achieved enough success to currently hold over 2,000 locations in 47 states. It may not surprise fans that Jersey Mike's went from a local shop to a global franchise, but what may surprise you is that they're directly related to coffee and dairy producer Trilliant Food and Nutrition LLC. That connection is one you may have heard before, Blackstone Inc. Blackstone may not sound familiar, but the investment giant is the majority owner of both Trilliant and Jersey Mike's. Additionally, Blackstone also has a connection via investment acquisitions to various other popular brands and products.

After purchasing his boss's business at 17 years old, Peter Cancro rebranded Mike's Subs to Jersey Mike's Subs. From there, Jersey Mike's found itself on a bit of a roller coaster with bank failures and business booms between 1991 and 2006. By 2024, Cancro wanted to take the next step in Jersey Mike's legacy, partnering with Blackstone Inc. while maintaining leadership of the business. This allowed Jersey Mike's to expand its presence beyond the United States, as well as keeping up to date with the latest industry tech.

As for Jersey Mike's connection to the grocery aisle, that took place in 2017, when Blackstone acquired Trilliant Food and Nutrition for $291 million. Trilliant produces private-label coffee brands like Black Stag Coffee and Aspen Ridge Coffee, and that investment allowed consumers to find its labels like Black Stag in Walmart, Food Lion, and Walgreens as of 2022.