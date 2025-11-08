The State That Loves Dunkin' The Most Isn't Massachusetts (But It's Close)

Dunkin' Donuts got its start in Quincy, Massachusetts, back in 1948, growing popular for its house-made donuts. Today, Massachusetts makes up a bit less than 10% of the total Dunkin' locations in the United States with more than 1,000 restaurants. This is second only to New York, which has more than 1,400. However, it's a much, much smaller state with far fewer locations that loves the chain the most: Rhode Island.

According to Google Trends, Rhode Island takes the top spot for users who research Dunkin'. While it's not clear why Rhode Island searches for the chain so much, Dunkin' has a pretty large presence in the Northeast. With reportedly 159 locations and a state size of about 1,200 square miles, that means you never go more than a few miles there without finding one. Plus, the biggest Dunkin' rival — Starbucks — only has about 35 Rhode Island locations, which pales in comparison to Dunkin's presence.