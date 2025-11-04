The Pasta Dishes You'll Never Catch Giada De Laurentiis Ordering

Celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis is certainly no stranger to home cooking, and she has a few signature dishes she loves making — specifically, pastas. When she goes out to eat, De Laurentiis hardly ever orders any spaghetti in lemon-based sauce because she feels a restaurant doesn't do it justice. "I can make it better at home," De Laurentiis once told The Messenger. "Sorry." There's only one situation in which she might order it while eating out. As De Laurentiis added, "I only eat it at my restaurant, or if I make it." It's not the only dealbreaker dish for her, though. She's also prone to skip spaghetti or angel hair served with pomodoro, a classic tomato sauce.

While the lemon and pomodoro sauces are a hard no for De Laurentiis, she's also said you won't catch her ordering any pasta dish with truffle, but it's for a different reason. Truffles are one of those ingredients you should try at least once, but as she also told The Messenger, De Laurentiis feels that some truffle dishes are "just a way to charge more money" to the customer, so she avoids falling for it. The truffle industry reportedly has very little regulation in terms of quality, so restaurants don't always know whether what they're buying is truly worth the money. Then, they charge the consumer plenty of money to eat it without necessarily being sure of its actual value.