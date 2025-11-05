The Affordable Shade Swap That Can Instantly Transform A Kitchen Window

Bamboo shades certainly aren't a totally cheap purchase, and for good reason. If they're good quality, they're woven from natural fibers, and Steven Borodkin says some of them are even hand-finished. That being said, there's a wide range of offerings. Designer brands may run as high as $350 for a custom shade, but Home Depot also has woven bamboo shades for only $44.

Beyond that, swapping out your window shades is one simple change that can make a big difference in the vibe of your kitchen. Plus, in the grand scheme of things, other major changes cost a lot more. For example, a marble countertop runs you anywhere from $300 to $3,000 (depending on your kitchen size) while a full replacement of your kitchen cabinetry (one of the most expensive parts of a kitchen remodel) can approach $25,000. Comparatively, even a slightly bougie shade swap is a drop in the bucket.

Still, if you're really looking to save money on your kitchen remodel, or you're looking for a type of shade that's a little more resistant to moisture, Borodkin has some other ideas for you. Cellular shades, also known as honeycomb shades, are at the top of his list thanks to their light-filtering capabilities and versatility. "These shades have the ability to... open in such a way as to give you privacy and a view of the outside," Borodkin explained, referring to shades that you can open either from the top or the bottom depending on what you need them for. Unfortunately, he doesn't have any recommendations for cheaper bamboo shade dupes. In his opinion, there's no worthy equivalent to the real thing.