The Affordable Shade Swap That Can Instantly Transform A Kitchen Window
In an era of high-end kitchen renovations, many of the fancy kitchen sink swaps or complete counter redesigns popping up everywhere on Instagram and Pinterest are beyond the budget of the average DIYer. But, if you spend a lot of time in your kitchen, making a couple of simple reno-free kitchen upgrades to make the space cuter and more functional might be a tempting idea. As such, we asked Steven Borodkin, owner and CEO of Ultimate Shades & Shutters, for some exclusive, simple ideas to upgrade your kitchen windows; a small splurge, with a big impact. One of his top picks? Bamboo shades.
"They give a personal and textured look to any room," Borodkin told us in support of the sleek, modern material. "They come... blackout-lined as well, and can be motorized or manual, now with cordless lift systems — amazing!" The motorized blinds can be controlled with a remote or an app, giving your home an elegantly futuristic vibe and avoiding the drama of a tangled cord. The shade expert does warn that because bamboo is a kind of wood, this option doesn't do great in spots with a lot of moisture. Make sure you keep that in mind when you're determining where to put them. "They're best kept away from sinks and stoves," Borodkin recommended. If you really want them above your kitchen sink, try a top treatment half shade to reduce glare, give you a little more privacy, and still keep the bamboo far above the splash zone for your sink.
The logistics of bamboo and other budget-friendly options
Bamboo shades certainly aren't a totally cheap purchase, and for good reason. If they're good quality, they're woven from natural fibers, and Steven Borodkin says some of them are even hand-finished. That being said, there's a wide range of offerings. Designer brands may run as high as $350 for a custom shade, but Home Depot also has woven bamboo shades for only $44.
Beyond that, swapping out your window shades is one simple change that can make a big difference in the vibe of your kitchen. Plus, in the grand scheme of things, other major changes cost a lot more. For example, a marble countertop runs you anywhere from $300 to $3,000 (depending on your kitchen size) while a full replacement of your kitchen cabinetry (one of the most expensive parts of a kitchen remodel) can approach $25,000. Comparatively, even a slightly bougie shade swap is a drop in the bucket.
Still, if you're really looking to save money on your kitchen remodel, or you're looking for a type of shade that's a little more resistant to moisture, Borodkin has some other ideas for you. Cellular shades, also known as honeycomb shades, are at the top of his list thanks to their light-filtering capabilities and versatility. "These shades have the ability to... open in such a way as to give you privacy and a view of the outside," Borodkin explained, referring to shades that you can open either from the top or the bottom depending on what you need them for. Unfortunately, he doesn't have any recommendations for cheaper bamboo shade dupes. In his opinion, there's no worthy equivalent to the real thing.