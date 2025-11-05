Yes, Publix Is Employee-Owned. Here's How Its Employees Benefit

Publix is a popular Southern grocery chain that's been around for nearly a century. Its founder, George Jenkins, opened the first location in Florida in 1930, and though he died in 1996, his family still remains involved in the chain. But beyond family ownership, Publix employees also benefit from working for the brand; they're some of the only people who can own Publix stock.

Publix is not a publicly traded company, so regular people can't buy shares. The only people who can purchase Publix stock are board members and employees. Stock is available for purchasing during designated dates, so even those eligible to buy stock can't do so any time they want. As a result of allowing employees to buy stock, Publix has become the largest employee-owned United States company. To purchase stock, employees must work continuously for the company for one year before becoming eligible, and they must be active employees when they purchase the stock. The number of shares available to purchase depends on their work history with the company.