Make Cleaning Stained Dutch Ovens A Breeze With An Unexpected Hack

If you immediately ran to the Le Creuset website to choose your favorite hue after learning what a Dutch oven is and what they can do, you're not alone. These heavy, deep-walled vessels can maintain steady temperatures for hours at a time, with the concave lid circulating heat to ensure your brisket is cooked to juicy perfection. While some still prefer the classic, bare cast-iron styles, most people these days opt for the enameled versions since they're often easier to maintain.

Though knowing how to season cast iron is key to preventing rust, an enamel coating lets you skip this step. Enameled vessels can also withstand acidic ingredients, such as wine and tomato sauce, which might damage plain cast iron. Possibly the only downside to choosing an enamel finish is how badly it can stain, and how difficult it can be to scrub the stains away without damaging the finish. If you've tried everything to get rid of those burned-on stains on the outside of your beautiful sea salt Le Creuset, oven cleaner just may be your saving grace.

The idea is to flip your Dutch oven over on a layer of towels or old newspaper and spray the oven cleaner onto the stained areas. After a few minutes, use a soft cloth to wipe away the spray residue, which should lighten the stain — if not remove it completely. If there's still some staining left, rinse the whole pot with cold water, dry it, and repeat the process.