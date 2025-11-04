Make Cleaning Stained Dutch Ovens A Breeze With An Unexpected Hack
If you immediately ran to the Le Creuset website to choose your favorite hue after learning what a Dutch oven is and what they can do, you're not alone. These heavy, deep-walled vessels can maintain steady temperatures for hours at a time, with the concave lid circulating heat to ensure your brisket is cooked to juicy perfection. While some still prefer the classic, bare cast-iron styles, most people these days opt for the enameled versions since they're often easier to maintain.
Though knowing how to season cast iron is key to preventing rust, an enamel coating lets you skip this step. Enameled vessels can also withstand acidic ingredients, such as wine and tomato sauce, which might damage plain cast iron. Possibly the only downside to choosing an enamel finish is how badly it can stain, and how difficult it can be to scrub the stains away without damaging the finish. If you've tried everything to get rid of those burned-on stains on the outside of your beautiful sea salt Le Creuset, oven cleaner just may be your saving grace.
The idea is to flip your Dutch oven over on a layer of towels or old newspaper and spray the oven cleaner onto the stained areas. After a few minutes, use a soft cloth to wipe away the spray residue, which should lighten the stain — if not remove it completely. If there's still some staining left, rinse the whole pot with cold water, dry it, and repeat the process.
How to use oven cleaner safely
Since they're designed to clean away layers of baked-on grime from the inside of your oven, oven cleaning sprays are very caustic. If used improperly, they could ruin your Dutch oven or cause serious injury. The strong chemicals in these sprays are also toxic, meaning this is a solution for cleaning the outside of your Dutch oven only — never use oven cleaning spray on a surface that comes into direct contact with food since chemical residue could cause illness. Work in a well-ventilated area, and those with sensitive skin or respiratory issues should wear gloves and masks, respectively.
Another precaution to take is to spot test the oven cleaner to make sure it doesn't damage the enamel. Choose a spot on the bottom of the pot, spray a quarter-sized area, and let it sit for several minutes. If there's no signs of pitting or wear, you're probably safe to move forward with this easy method for cleaning your stained Dutch oven. It's also recommended that you try to cover the stained areas only, though you can coat the whole bottom of your Dutch oven if there are several larger stains that need to be removed. Once the stains are gone, rinse your Dutch oven very thoroughly and give it a good washing to ensure all of the oven cleaner residue is gone. Start with the exterior of the pot, and work your way inside to help prevent any cross contamination.